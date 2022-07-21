Everything we know about his end

Although the fans do not want it to ever end, or at least that it would in a long time, the truth is that The Walking Dead He has very little left to pass on to a better life… something paradigmatic considering that we are talking about a series of zombies. The third part of season 11, the final, will not take long to reach our screens, and after the 8 chapters that will make it up we will have to say goodbye to a series that has been with us since the end of 2010.

If you are one of the veterans who follows the plot from the beginning, you probably feel a mixture of sadness and a desire for everything to end. When the last chapter is broadcast, a long series will end that will leave us many daughters in the form of other derived series, some starring characters from the mother series, and another with other originals from those parallel stories. But in the end, we are all aware that everything has an end, and TWD He has already given everything he could give, which has been a lot and good (also with some irregular seasons, everything is said).

AMC

Gone are many characters. Some died, others left the plot. And then there are those that we all hope to see in those final chapters, like Rick or Michonne. The official date on which the last chapters of the AMC series will premiere has not yet been confirmed, but it is very likely that the beginning of the end will begin in the fall of this year.

Before, in summer, the new anthological production of the universe will begin TWDcalled Tales of the Walking Deadwhich will consist of six independent episodes starring actors of the caliber of Olivia Munn, Embeth Davidtz, Danny Ramirez or Jessie T. Usher.

Of course it will continue Fear the Walking Deadthe first spin-off that started in 2015. And those who have not seen it yet, will be able to review the two seasons of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

As if that were not enough, in 2023 it will arrive Isle of the Dead, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan as Negan and Maggie, two close enemies who will embark on a vibrant journey through walker-infested Manhattan. And to top it off, another series starring Norman Reedus in his role as Daryl is already in the works.

