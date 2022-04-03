Everything we know about its mysterious release

Still with the release date to be determined, the game developed by Team Cherry Hollow Knight: Silk Song It is one of the most anticipated games by users. The sequel, which has the same name as the first title, continues to be the expectation that every fan wants to see in the nintendo direct.

silksong is a work that was originally intended as a downloadable content (DLC) of the main game. Although today, thanks to the success of its predecessor, it has been conceived as a complete and original game. The premise that accompanies this quintessential indie is nothing less than the change of main character; we will see as a heroine Hornetthe protector of the ruins of Hallownest and one of the characters who helped us in Hollow Knight, and who in turn will be the protagonist and playable character. Wielding needle and thread, she will take us to the corners of the entire kingdom in this metroidvania in two dimensions.

Will 2022 be the year of Hollow Knight: Silksong?

The eagerness to discover when we can have the game in our hands causes countless rumours. Some of them lead to the release date being revealed shortly, and that 2022 will be the year of its premiere. Nothing is further from reality, certain elements have been confirmed that could indicate that, indeed, this year will be the definitive one.

The first clue we’ve been given about the suspicious whereabouts of its release comes from the very Makoto Kōji. The woman who will give life to our heroine and who, in addition, is one of the key pieces for one of the great rumours. In this way, Koji revealed that he finished dubbing the Hornet character in a instagram post. So it can be expected that the title will not take years to launch, since one of the most important steps in the Hollow Knight: Silk Song it would already be complete.

To this is added that the company tries to tread carefully, since it seems that they do not want to be in a hurry when announcing a game ahead of time, as happened with Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4. Still, platforms like Steam have revealed possible departure dates for the most anticipated metroidvania for February 28 for nothing less than the 2028. This date, though Team Cherry do not want to anticipate movements due to possible failures, it is at least excessive. Along the same lines, other services such as the cloud of NVIDIAin their GeForce Now database, dated the game to February 1, 2022. A more realistic figure, although we have already been able to verify that it was not at all accurate.

A meticulous development

Despite the fact that this game is quite an enigma when it comes to its launch, the creators are convinced that Silksong is a safe bet for fans. It is a title that will meet expectations and according to William Pellenco-director of Team Cherry, in an interview with EDGE “this character is able to express his goals and intentions and stuff, which means whate you really can’t hide your intentions or goal from the player”. With which it confirms that the development of the protagonist will go beyond what it seems at first glance and will offer a better experience to users, thus giving the expected quality.

In this way, although it is still not entirely clear when the game could finally come out, the clues indicate that sooner rather than later we will have it in our hands. So it’s just time to be patient, but what do you think? Will it come out this year or will they leave it for 2023? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!