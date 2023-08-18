Everything We Know About Lee Miller’s Expected ‘Biopic’ Starring Kate Winslet

Lee Miller, Woman of a Thousand Lives

She was just nineteen years old walking around Manhattan when she was signed Conde Nast, and a few months later, the painter georges lepepe I’ve already painted her for the cover the trend America. lee miller (1907–1977, New York) It was clear from the beginning that he wanted to be an artist. At the age of eighteen he moved to Paris to study lighting, costumes and design, before returning to his hometown and enrolling in an experimental theater course. However, it was years later – specifically, on April 30, 1945 – when the whole world raised its hands and wondered who was that woman dragged inside the bathtub? fuhrer, assignment of prestigious magazine photographer life, David E Sherman, And taken in his apartment after Hitler’s death was announced, this image spread like wildfire throughout the international media and propelled Miller to the iconic status he enjoys today.

/Getty Images A young Lee Miller, painted in 1932

heroes of campaigns Channel And lanvinPhotographer of more promotional images Elizabeth Arden And Saks Fifth AvenueMiller begins her new career as a photojournalist the trend After painting The Blitz (the bombings of the United Kingdom by Nazi Germany during the years 1940 and 1941). On Sherman’s advice, Miller requested related recognition and decided to convert the photography studio to a war correspondent through a contract. the trend UK. His images, which depicted the daily life of civilians as bombs razed everything in their path, were vital to a full understanding of World War II. Contributor to Fashion Icon Jean Cocteau (see movie blood of a poet and friends (and sometimes lovers) of artists such as Picasso And man ray, Lee Miller is one of the leading figures in contemporary history and for this reason, the premieres of his respective films are eagerly awaited. biopic,

Who is behind the project?

After being in the pipeline for several years, it was announced in 2020 Ellen Kuras -who has already worked as a director of photography Kate Winslet In forget about meWill direct this biopic. Topic Reading, This will be his first film and it will be based on the book life of lee miller, written by Anthony Penrose, it will also Alexandre Desplatwinner of two oscars Grand Budapest Hotel And size of watercommand of the composition of its original soundtrack.

/Getty Images Lee Miller with radio and art critic Frederick Lawes in 1950. The two celebrities were at the London production of Pablo Picasso’s play Desire Caught by the Tail.

What can you expect from ‘Lee’?

movie that will be screened next toronto festival, begun in Paris in 1938, Miller had already established himself as a model and inspiration for Man Ray. When war breaks out, she and her lover, the art dealer roland penroseHe moved to London, where he started working the trend British. Unsatisfied with documenting the conflict from home, Miller teamed up with his partner, photographer David E. Sherman, to capture historical events such as the first use of napalm, the liberation of Paris, or a visit to Hitler’s abandoned apartment. Likewise, they are two of the first photographers to reach the concentration camps at Buchenwald and Dachau, where Miller photographs horrific images that are forever lodged in historical memory.

Who will be in your cast?

In addition to an interesting story, another proposal Reading Its a completely new cast. First, Oscar winner Kate Winslet Joining Lee Miller will play the lead role. Later, alexander skarsgard ,The Northman, Succession) And Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Palm Springs) will play art dealer Roland Penrose and photographer David E. Sherman, respectively.

/vertex cinema The only official image from the filming of ‘Lee’

Actors will also be part of the cast. Marion Cotillard (As solange d’ionformer fashion editor the trend France), josh o’connor ,God’s Land, Rival, noemi merlant ,illustration of burning woman), one of two Andrea Riseborough ,to leslie), among others.

can you watch the trailer?

No, currently no advance is available.

When is ‘Lee’ released?

After that Premiere In this Toronto Film Festival (TIFF), Its theatrical release is expected in December this year.

