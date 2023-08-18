Everything We Know About The Cast, Story And Movie

Netflix’s action thriller ‘Agent Stone’ has been touted as the start of a new franchise, and there are several places ‘Agent Stone 2’ could go with its cast, story and release date. Gal Gadot returns to the action genre in ‘Agent Stone’ as international secret agent Rachel Stone, the franchise’s potential new heroine. In Agent Stone, one of the few modern blockbusters based on an original script (written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder), the lead detective is on a mission to prevent a mysterious MacGuffin named “The Heart” from falling into the wrong hands. , The director is Tom Harper of “Peaky Blinders.”

From “Wonder Woman” to the “Fast & Furious” saga, Gadot has been a part of the franchise world throughout her acting career, and “Agent Stone” is her chance to launch a franchise of her own. Gadot’s character in ‘Agent Stone’ could become the next Ethan Hunt or Jason Bourne, whom fans follow on a new action-packed adventure every few years. Stone’s dangerous mission in the Netflix film could easily lead to another in ‘Agent Stone 2.’ But, as of now, news about ‘Agent Stone 2’ is scarce, and any information is mostly speculation.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harper stated that ‘Agent Stone’ is planned as the first part of a new action movie franchise. The character of Rachel Stone was conceived as a female alternative to famous action heroes such as James Bond and Jason Bourne, with the intention of continuing with ‘Agent Stone 2’ and more sequels. Gadot explained to Empire that she grew up with these male-dominated action franchises and wanted to offer audiences a female counterpart. He clarified that it was a film “for everyone”, not just women, but proposed to tell a different action story than the usual.

‘Agent Stone’: release date

‘Agent Stone’ was first announced in December 2020 and nearly three years later its release date has been set for August 11, 2023. 32 months passed between the start of development on ‘Agent Stone’ and its premiere on Netflix. If ‘Agent Stone 2’ is confirmed soon after the premiere of ‘Agent Stone’, the sequel could have a release date of May 2026. However, a draft script for “Agent Stone 2” may already exist, and if the first film does well enough, Netflix will probably want to speed up the sequel so it can arrive before 2026.

‘Agent Stone’: the plot

Since “Agent Stone” isn’t officially in development, Netflix hasn’t revealed any details about the sequel’s story. But Gadot has made her influence so clear that it’s easy to speculate where a potential Agent Stone sequel could go next. Bond and Mission: Impossible both have an episodic format, with each film dealing with a different espionage mission with a different villain. After Stone saves the world from the wrath of “The Heart” in ‘Agent Stone’, he sends her on yet another dangerous adventure to locate a more powerful MacGuffin that the bad guys are behind.