everything we know about the Christopher Nolan movie

After the launch of the latest installment of the British series, the actor has another challenge thinking about 2023. This is what is known about his next project!

Cillian Murphy He is one of the most acclaimed actors of recent decades and most of his fans have emerged since he stars in Peaky Blinders. This series returned this weekend with the first episode of its sixth and final season, so there is less and less to see him as Tommy Shelby and it will be time to prepare for his next big role in Oppenheimer. What is known about this film?

This is the new project headed by Christopher Nolanthis time linked to Universal Pictures, after breaking ties with Warner Bros. due to the inconveniences that arose with the premiere of Tenet and the distribution through its HBO Max streaming service, which was harshly criticized by the director. Although there is no official synopsis yet, it is known that it will be a thriller focused on Julius Robert Oppenheimerthe scientist who created the atomic bomb.

Its filming began just a few days ago and to celebrate it, the production decided to publish the first look at Murphy characterized as Oppenheimer. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin from 2005, which tells how he pioneered the idea of ​​the bomb in times of war and how it affected him after its use.

In addition to Cilliantaking the main role of the argument, the film has the participation of Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon like Lewis Strauss and Leslie Groves, two people close to the scientist in the project. The rest of the luxury cast is completed with Rami Malek, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matthew Modine, Kenneth Branagh, Jack Quaid, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Olli Haaskivi, and Dylan Arnold.

+When does Oppenheimer premiere?

As we mentioned, the recordings are just beginning and the next few months will be of great importance for the development of the film, but the reality is that Universal Pictures does not walk with mysteries and has already announced its release date. As advertised, Oppenheimer is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on July 21, 2023so there is still time and new details will surely be released.