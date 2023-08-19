Entertainment

Everything we know about the complaints between family members that inspired ‘a possible dream’

Elton Gardner
Michael Oher, the former NFL player whose story inspired the movie A Possible Dream (for which Sandra Bullock won a Best Actress Oscar), this week accused his parents of trying to profit from his life story., Ohr filed a complaint against the family alleging that the family never adopted her and instead entered into guardianship which earned her thousands of dollars. To which the Tennessee couple responded by denying it and accusing the player of an attempt at “extortion”. That’s all we know about the case.

Martin “Marty” Singer, the attorney representing Shawn and Leigh Anne Tuohy, alleged that Oher threatened the couple “saying he would write a negative story about them in the press if they did not pay him $15 million”. Will put.”and that he intended to “defend his good name, stand up against this extortionist and defeat this aggressive lawsuit.”

