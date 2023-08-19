Everything we know about the complaints between family members that inspired ‘a possible dream’

Michael Oher, the former NFL player whose story inspired the movie A Possible Dream (for which Sandra Bullock won a Best Actress Oscar), this week accused his parents of trying to profit from his life story., Ohr filed a complaint against the family alleging that the family never adopted her and instead entered into guardianship which earned her thousands of dollars. To which the Tennessee couple responded by denying it and accusing the player of an attempt at “extortion”. That’s all we know about the case.

Martin “Marty” Singer, the attorney representing Shawn and Leigh Anne Tuohy, alleged that Oher threatened the couple “saying he would write a negative story about them in the press if they did not pay him $15 million”. Will put.”and that he intended to “defend his good name, stand up against this extortionist and defeat this aggressive lawsuit.”

In a 14-page petition filed in the court on Monday, Oher claimed that he did not find out that Tuohys was his guardian until earlier this year and accused Tuohys of tricking him into signing papers to become his guardian., Your petition requests the termination of your guardianship.

Singer says Tuohies only tutored Oher to help him get health insurance, a driver’s license and admission to the nonprofit college, concluding: “The Tooheys have always been candid about how a conservatorship was set up (of which not a penny was received). To help Mr. Ohr’s needs.” Singer also ensures that the couple will not oppose Ohr’s decision to terminate guardianship.

Oher also alleged that the couple and their two children received a payment of $225,000 and the remaining 2.5% for the Oscar-winning film about their relationship., a possible dream, while Ohr reportedly got nothing. Singer says that Ohr “got an equal share of every penny received a possible dreamand an “agent made a deal where they received a small advance from the production company and a small percentage of the net income.”

“The notion that a couple worth millions of dollars would collude to withhold a few thousand dollars in profit-sharing payments from someone, let alone someone they loved as a child, defies belief. ” The singer commented in his statement.

a possible dream, which grossed over $300 million at the box office, featured Oher as a boy who was raised in their home by the wealthy Tuohy family, forcing him to play football at a private high school before moving to the couple’s home. Got permission. Alma Mater, University of Mississippi and the Baltimore Ravens.

But this week both Ohr and Tuhies have been featured in national and local media alike, after Ohr argued the story is more fiction than truth. Ohr alleges that the family asked her to sign a guardianship agreement that allowed them to make deals on her behalf, not adopt her, as is stated in the film.,

he also said 20th Century Fox has a “Life Story Rights Agreement” dated April 20, 2007, which gives them the rights to your name, image, voice, appearance and life story.with regard to, among other things weak side, Ohr says he didn’t sign the agreement, he has a signature that he acknowledges looks like it.

Oher claims family got rich from Oscar-winning film, inspired by a book of the same name written by Michael Lewis, a friend of Sean Tuohy’s, but to no avail. Ohr is asking Tuhiz to pay back the money he received that he feels should have been his, along with interest and other compensatory and punitive damages.

Singer alleges that this is all part of an “extortion attempt”, adding that Oher has done this many times before, “but it appears that after seeing the evidence and knowing the truth, several other attorneys have represented him.” stopped doing.” The lawyer says the Tuohys care about Ohr and hope they can resolve the matter, but they will stand up to him, defend his name and “defeat this aggressive lawsuit.” Forbes has contacted Ohr’s attorney for comment.

Singer, the attorney representing Tooheys, has a long list of celebrity clients, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bill Cosby, Jonah Hill, Kim Kardashian and, most recently, singer Lizzo.

