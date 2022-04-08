Everything we know about ‘The Crown 5’: release date, additions and new plots

CEvery day more details are known about one of the most surprising series sagas of recent times, `The Crown’, which can be enjoyed on the platform Netflix and that it will not have its definitive end with the fifth season that will be released this year. For this reason, its creators have indicated that the series will have at least a sixth season, which seems to be the end of such a successful television product.

Changes of opinion about ‘The Crown 5’

In the beginning, the Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos communicated in 2016 that `The Crown? will have six seasons. An original project of Peter Morgan in which each decade would be dedicated to each of the seasons. Last year he changed his mind and reported that as he was preparing the fifth season, he thought it would be the closing of the series, but apparently there has been a new change of mind and its completion will not come until the sixth episode is completed.

The series can be enjoyed at Netflix until November 2022, something that has disappointed many fans due to the long wait, but the justification for such a late release has its reason. There will be changes in the distributions and that is something that the producer did not count on.

Imelda Staunton, the actress who plays Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potteris the one that gives life to the queen Isabel II, taking the baton from Claire Foy and Olivia. “I am truly honored to join such an exceptional creative team and to bring ‘The Crown’ to its conclusion,” said the interpreter in a statement that she has also done period films and series as ‘Shakespeare in love’, ‘Pride’ or ‘Downton Abbey’.

More news in plots and distribution

Lesley Manville will also be one of the new faces of ‘The Crown’, giving life to Princess Margaret, a role that at the time was played by Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Kirby. Another of the new names in the series is Jonathan Pricewho interprets Supreme Sparrow in ‘Game of Thrones’, and in `The Crown? be Philip of Edinburgh. On the other hand, elizabeth debicki interpret one of the roles that are going to be looked at with a magnifying glass since his record will be that of Lady Di, previously played by emma corrin. The Prince Charlesin this new season be played by Dominic West, replacing Josh O’Connor, while Olivia-Williams being the current wife of Carlos, Camilla Parker Bowleswhich was already performed by emerald fennellin the previous chapters.

The season four finale of `The Crown? placed the action of the series in 1990, at the time when the `Iron Lady? hall of office as prime minister. At the moment it is unknown in what exact year the beginning of the fifth installment is focused, but we imagine that it will be in the first five years of the 90s. On the other hand, the specialized web portal `Deadline? ensures that the final season of the series will go until the early 2000s, so there are many important events along the way, such as two prime ministers (John Major and Tony Blair) and the unfortunate demise of the Princess Diana in the fatal car accident in Paris.