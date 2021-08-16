Everything we know about the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle “could give birth any day”. In March, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 39-year-old Duchess made it known that she is expecting a female who will be born “this summer”. According to Daily Beast, however, it would only be a move to mislead the paparazzi: “The baby could be born by the end of the month. We feel like saying that from now on every day is good»Writes the American online newspaper.

The one about the date of birth is not the only mystery that hovers over the second child of the Sussexes.

Everyone wonders, for example, where it will come to light. And many are convinced that Meghan will do anything to give birth at home. Already with the firstborn Archie the Duchess would have preferred to give birth to Frogmore Cottage, but gave up the idea on the advice of doctors. According to Page Six, the program for the incoming child remains the same: “The villa in Montecito is the ideal environment“.

If, on the other hand, he had to choose a hospital (for Archie it was the Portland Hospital in London) everyone is aiming at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Especially after that Omid Scobie, co-author of the Sussex biography Finding Freedom, in a documentary on royals for Channel 4 he let slip that “Cedars Sinai has the best maternity suites in the country“. Celeb like Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé And Victoria Beckham they can confirm. They too gave birth in one of those ultra-luxurious $ 4,000-a-night suites.

But the theme that most passionate British royal addicts is another: what will the second daughter of Harry and Meghan be called? Many bettors bet on Diana, like Harry’s beloved mom. Among the most popular names there is also Lily, in homage to the grandmother queen. After the death of the prince Philip, however, it also gained ground Philippa, in honor of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The baby on the way, eighth in the line of succession to the throne, will not be entitled to the title of His Royal Highness or princess. Megxit has nothing to do with it: these are rules established more than 100 years ago by Giorgio V. But he could get a title, when Charles becomes king, as grandson of the sovereign. Provided that the parents want it. Which seems very unlikely given that the Sussexes have declined all the “courtesy titles” for the eldest son Archie.

Among so many doubts, perhaps there is a certainty. The first “royal baby” born in the United States will also be the last. Already two years ago, talking about children with Vogue, Harry had in fact declared: “Two, at most“. Affirmation reiterated in March’s bombshell interview with Oprah: “We will have a boy and then a girl… What more can you ask for?“. Mum Meghan is of the same opinion: “We have the four of us, we have our two dogs. We’re fine like that ».

Harry and the "constant fear of losing Meghan Markle" (as mum Diana)

Harry and William, "the only possible peace is without Meghan Markle"

Kate Middleton, "after Filippo's death she is the glue of the royal family"