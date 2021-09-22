everything we know about the film

2022 will be a really interesting year for the beloved Keanu Reeves who, in addition to returning to the room with the expected Matrix Resurrections by Lana Wachowski, will resume in style also the role of the iconic John Wick in the fourth chapter of the action franchise of the same name directed by Chad Stahelski. First the Chosen and then the Sicario, in short, and both under the aegis of the number 4 within their respective film sagas, whether or not it is the case.

While we already have a spectacular and promising official trailer of the new film on the return of Neo, now just three months away from its release in theaters, a different story applies to the next chapter of the vengeful murderer of New York, still untitled and with a release. American set for May 27, 2022.

As we write, however, the filming of John Wick 4 is proceeding quickly, and in these lines we want to put together the productive pieces of one of the most anticipated titles of next year, among the genre films that more than others should and could set a new qualitative dimension of action in a meltin ‘pot dynamic between Western chases and shootings and sophisticated and elegant oriental martial arts.

More revenge, again John Wick

As we explained above, the fourth chapter of the franchise with Keanu Reeves is currently in the production phase in three different countries, at the same time. This means that alongside the main shootings taking place in Japan, Tokyo, there are two other directing units active in Europe, more precisely in France and Germany, between Paris and Berlin.

Some time ago, while discussing the project, Stahelski had explained how John Wick 4 was a globetrotting title, larger and more branched than the previous chapters where it still arrived in Italy and Morocco – albeit with single trips. This means that both in scale and in ambition, this new feature appears at least on paper as the greatest of the saga, also taking into account the cast gathered around Reeves and composed – among the most important new entries – by Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Rina Sawayama and Marko Zaror. Few information on these new characters, whose names we know (in order: Caine, Marquis, Shimazu, Killa, Akira and the villain of John Wick 4 named Chidi) and some additional details, such as the fact that the interpretation of Skarsgard also required a good dose of irony and character skills, as the actor himself defined him “a very funny role“. We know that regulars Ian McShane will also return in the role of Winston, Lance Reddick as Charon and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. On the plot, however, information continues to hide, even if we know that John Wick will be the first. franchise film not written by Derek Kolstad, switched instead to the pens of Michael Finch and Shay Hatten.

In this regard, the creator of the character had explained some time ago that he was not involved in the development of the project at all (perhaps due to creative differences on the continuation of the saga), which we remember it should reach at least a fifth and final film – which in Stahelski’s original plans should have been shot back-to-back along with the fourth.

However, wanting to dedicate body and soul to the optimal and qualitatively high outcome of this new chapter, the director and the production decided to separate the workings and focus on individual feature films, and this despite the existence of a well-cohesive and conclusive story that is just waiting to be transformed into a screenplay.

Finally, we point out that the events of John Wick 4 should resume exactly from the point of interruption of the previous chapter, with the betrayal of Winston and the birth of a new and threatening alliance between John and the King of the Bowery, both determined to destroy the criminal underworld of the Continental and the entire organization of the Grand Table.

In short, the promises for an adrenaline-pumping, lively and no-holds-barred film are really all there. We just have to wait patiently for the end of filming and the arrival of some official material – and we hope not to wait indefinitely.