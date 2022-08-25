Everything we know about the James Cameron sequel — Radio Concierto Chile

It’s been 13 years since Avatar by James Cameron revolutionized the cinematographic landscape and topped the all-time box office charts. Now, the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Wateris finally about to hit theaters on December 16.

The sequel tells the story of the Sully family, Jake, Neytiri and their childrenwhile their land is torn apart. According to an official synopsis, the Sully family endures danger, battles to the death, and tragedy throughout the film. The pair find themselves displaced from their homes and flee to the water world of Metkayina, disrupting tribal politics. Cameron directs the feature film and produces alongside Jon Landau.

Original stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their respective roles as Jake and Neytiri., with the return of Sigourney Weaver. Franchise newcomers Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh also enter the mysterious world of Pandora in as-yet-undisclosed roles. Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement also star in the film.

While the original first look at “Avatar 2” was revealed in January 2020, the pandemic pushed its release date back.

“The Way of Water” has a new environmental message

Cameron did not wish to shoot “wet for dry” for the ocean scenes, and instead chose to be as authentic as possible. A) Yes, the entire cast was trained in professional diving. Cameron also developed new technology to shoot motion capture scenes underwater, something never before achieved. But to capture the actors underwater, there was nothing better than the real thing.

“Said: ‘It will not work. It won’t look realCameron said. “I even let them do a test, where we catch dry instead of wet, and then catch in water, a raw level of our catch in water. And it wasn’t even close.”

Actress Weaver was able to hold her breath for more than six minutes, and co-star Winslet did not breathe for more than seven minutes.. “One of my favorite memories was that we had this circular tank, about 40 feet wide, with a big glass portal inside. I walked by one day and saw Kate Winslet walking on the bottom of the tank,” explained producer Jon Landau. “She walks up to me and sees me in the window, and she just waves, gets to the end of the wall, turns around and walks all the way back.”

Winslet said that being underwater for so long was “the most amazing thing to me as a middle-aged woman”, as she was able to “learn something not only new, but superhuman”.

Avatars 2, 3, 4, 5…

The trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water debuted in theaters in May, but that’s just the beginning of Avatar. The franchise continues with “Avatar 3,” which is set for release in December 2024. Cameron will also be busy filming “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5” back-to-back, if the director decides to stay on board in the same role.

“The ‘Avatar’ movies themselves are all-consuming,” Cameron admitted to Empire Magazine. “I’m also developing other things that are exciting. I think eventually, I don’t know if that’s after three or four, I’ll want to hand over to a director that I trust to take over, so I can do other things that I’m also doing. interested. Or maybe not. I dont know.”

Check the trailer here





