Everything we know about the live action of the new Barbie movie

The movie about the most famous doll in the world will finally have its live action and it will be nothing more and nothing less than the beautiful actress Margo Robbie who will be in charge of bringing it to life, after actresses like Amy Shchummer and Anne Hathaway were interested in playing the doll. dear Barbie.

The tape, which is expected to be released on July 23, 2023, has several curious facts, which are necessary to know before its premiere, since it is presumed that this film will break all the stereotypes that were once had of this doll.

barbie director

From the announcement of its director it was known that this new film will be something out of the ordinary and we are sure that the doll stereotype that was handled initially for Barbie will be left aside.

Its director will be Greta Gerwing, creator of great productions such as Little Women and Lady Bird, in addition to its co-writer will be Noah Baumbach, her partner in real life and collaborator, with whom she was in the making of the film Marriage Story. .

According to the producer, this new film will be everything he has ever imagined:

“You think you know what the movie is with Margot as Robie, but Greta and Noah have subverted it, and we can’t wait to get into it. All we can say is that whatever you’re thinking, it’s not,” she assured.

Who are the actors that will participate?

As mentioned before, the person in charge of bringing the beloved Barbie to life will be the emblematic actress Margot Robbie, who, in addition to fitting perfectly with the blonde doll’s physique, is also a great candidate to empower the character, breaking with the stereotypes that were held of the doll.

But what about Ken?

Barbie’s eternal boyfriend will be played by Ryan Gosling, another prolific Hollywood actor, however it is in doubt how much participation this character will have due to the “feminist nature” that the film will have, however it is expected that he will be given a worthy participation and support for this production.

What will it be about?

Although its synopsis is currently completely unknown, according to Vogue magazine, it will tell the story of a Barbie doll who is expelled from Barbieland for not being perfect enough and will begin her journey in the real world, breaking with everything that ever imagined.

Although the trailer has not yet been published, the producer has already released the first photograph of the protagonist as Barbie, delighting all the faithful fans of this emblematic doll.