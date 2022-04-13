Everything we know about the MET Gala 2022

* This is the most important event for the fashion industry, which will take place on the first Monday of May

By Sofia Paulin

April 12, 2022 by Editorial

Formerly known as the Dress Institute Gala, The MET Gala, as its name implies, is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The most important night for the fashion industry usually takes place on the first Monday of May, with the exception of 2020, when it had to be canceled due to the pandemic, and in 2021, which took place on September 13. This year the date continues with the tradition, hoping to celebrate on Monday, May 2.

The goal of the evening is to raise funds for the MET Dress Institute, with around 600 guests and $30,000 per ticket, the event manages to raise millions of dollars each year. Blake Lively wearing Versace, MET Gala 2018 Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

The MET dance signals the opening of a new exhibit at the museum; In America: A Lexicon of Fashion in September of last year, In America: An Anthology of Fashion for 2022. The exhibits dictate the theme of each Gala. Focusing on American fashion, we expect to see designs by renowned Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and Thom Browne, as well as pieces by young designers and emerging brands such as Peter Do, Collina Strada, Jonathan Cohen, Christopher John Rogers etc.

The 2022 hosts will be Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, with Lin-Manuel Miranda co-hosting. Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and organizer of the Gala since 1995, will share the role of president with Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri.

Among the guest list are Zendaya, Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Barbie Ferreira and the previously mentioned hosts. The exclusive guests must be people of great influence in the world of fashion and contemporary culture.

The red carpet livestream will be shared through the VOGUE website on May 2 at 4:30 pm (Mexico City time).

We will keep reporting.

