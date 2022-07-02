everything we know about the movie, from the release date to the first looks

I’m not lying to you if every time new images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Barbie little eight-year-old Anabel smiles with her eyes shining with emotion. This movie is what I had in my head as a child and my adult self knows it.

But until the moment of the premiere arrives in which we can dive into nostalgia with this toy we have collected all we know about Barbiewhile our childhood self screams with emotion waiting for the moment to enjoy it at the cinema.

The distribution of Barbie

Although the project has been on the table for more than eight years and different names were considered for the leading role such as Amy Schumers or Anne Hathaway is now when it is in full production process.

Finally the absolute protagonist is Margot Robbiewhich interprets Barbie the doll with which we grew up in the 80s and 90s (and that continues to be the protagonist of the childhood of millions of children so many years later).





Ryan Gosling plays Ken and along with them Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera among others, complete the cast.

What is the barbie movie about

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have been in charge of writing the script of the project, and the one who was director of Lady Bird and the most recent little women (with whom we are still deeply in love), will also be the director of the film.

In the first live action film of the iconic doll we move to Malibu, to Barbie’s dream house , but the details of the plot are kept hidden. Ferrell is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company that may be Mattel, but it’s all being pretty cryptic at the moment.

What we do know is that it will have “many nostalgic connections”, as Margot Robbie herself pointed out. In an interview but nothing will be what it seems because we remember that Greta Gerwig is the one who has co-written the script.

According to Kyle Buchanan of New York Times , the movie of Barbie will have multiple Barbies and Kens (maybe in the style of Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness but without zombies?). Issa Rae and Hari Nef, for example, would play Barbie and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa from sex education , to Ken. Now your head has exploded.

And, by the same token, Margot Robbie is not the film’s only Barbie. Issa Rae and Hari Nef play different Barbies… — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2022

The first looks of Barbie

Barbie’s style crossed the world of toys and for years, girls around the world have been influenced by her. It has even been claimed that play with Barbies and other dolls could develop empathy and social skills in boys and girls . The doll is still a role model (now until he is an astronaut ) and the first looks of the film are pure inspiration.

Celebrities like Edurne inspire their looks in the famous doll, and that two-mile style full of pastel colors from the first image of the movie is Barbie herself. A millennial childhood image that we loved.





Just as it is the skate look with neon print, visor, knee and elbow pads that we liked so much about his last photograph. They look like they just stepped out of a Jane Fonda fitness class in the 80’s. Pure fantasy to our eyes.

And that without counting on the Coyote Dax cowboy look that we leave you here:





The trailer for the movie Barbie

Bad news (for now), because all we have are the first images of Robbie and Gosling, but no trailers.

When it premieres Barbie

The Barbie movie is in the middle of shooting, so we still have some time to see it. Warner Bros has announced its US release for on July 21, 2023. In Spain the exact date has not yet been confirmed.

Photos | Barbie