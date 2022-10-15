everything we know about the new film from the director of ‘La La Land’, starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt

Damien Chazelle hit our movie buff radar in 2014, with the vibrant ‘Whiplash’ and was crowned with ‘La La Land’ (‘The City of Stars’) in 2016. The director’s next project is ‘Babylon’, with which will return to classic Hollywood in a more unbridled tone And with a star-studded cast.

The history

‘Babylon’ places us in the golden age of hollywood, in those moments of transition between silent and sound cinema. The film is a portrait of the most excessive and decadent face of the city of Los Angeles during the 1920s, and the rise and fall of various characters who aspire to become movie legends.

Nellie LaRoy is the protagonist of this story (inspired by the figure of Clara Bow), one of those successful Hollywood actresses who begins to find it difficult to adapt to the new cinematographic times.

The cast





To star in this story, Chazelle will have Brad Pittyou margot robbie (which they repeat together after ‘Once upon a time… in Hollywood’). The cast is completed Tobey Maguire (‘Spiderman’), Jean Smart (‘Hacks’), Olivia Wilde (‘Do not worry dear’), Samara Weaving (‘Wedding night’), Katherine Waterson (‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’), Eric Roberts (‘The dark knight’), Spike Jonze (director of ‘Her’), Phoebe Tonkin (‘H20’), Max Minghella (‘The social network’) and Luke Haas (‘Source’).

The team





Damien Chazelle writes and directs which will be his fifth feature film as a filmmaker, with a duration of 188 minutes. The music is provided by Justin Hurwitz (with whom the director has already worked on his previous four films) and is produced by Paramount Pictures together with Material Pictures and Marc Platt Productions.

Trailer

Release date

After several delays, the last confirmed date for its premiere in Spain is on January 20, 2023. In the US, it will hit the billboard on December 25, 2022 and it is not scheduled to go through festivals.



