Everything we know about the new Kardashians reality show

The end of Keeping up with the Kardashian, after 20 seasons, it was a blow, not only for us fans but also for the clan itself Kardashian who said goodbye to a fundamental piece of his life. But it couldn’t be something definitive, in fact a few months later we learned that the family had signed a deal for another show with Hulu.

A few weeks ago, during the People Choice Award, we finally had a certain date on the future broadcast: between the end of January and the beginning of February we will see the first episodes of this new reality show. The date is not yet certain, but as he recalled Kris Jenner in a recent interview, very little is missing.

But what will we see? It will be like Keeping up? In truth, the goal is to show a different side of the most famous family on TV so much so that all Kardashian they bought the editing rights, so everything we see will have been approved and chosen directly by them. «We want to show – he explained Kim – our evolution, perhaps focusing on our business and activities rather than on our personal life. Obviously, I don’t guarantee that our more playful and more familiar side won’t come out but it won’t be the one at the center of the show ».

The one thing that won’t change, explained mom Kris, is «our being authentic. From day one, our fans loved our unfiltered and very true behavior and, even in this new phase, we want to be like that. It will be a different program, but things will not change in substance! ».

At the center of everything there will be them: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and obviously Kris Jenner. It will therefore not participate Rob Kardashian who, already in the last seasons of the reality show, had moved away from the spotlight and also the partners of the sisters Kardashian – Jenner. Maybe there will be some cameo from the current boyfriend of Kourtney, Travis Barker.

It will be interesting to see him interact with another confirmed cast member: Scott Disick. As we know, there is no good blood between him and Travis Barker and, given the latest developments, relationships aren’t good with either Kourtney. So, probably, they will not shoot any scenes together and the related stories will flow in parallel.

In any case, make yourself comfortable because it is very close. We just hope to see new iconic moments like that of Kim taking selfies while accompanying Khloé in prison with his family. I can not wait!