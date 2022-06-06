Everything we know about the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’: History, date, ‘teaser’ and protagonists – CINEMABLEND

Set years before Katniss Everdeen started a revolution in Panem, the film adapts Suzanne Collins’ novel ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’.

The universe created by Suzanne Collins returns to the big screen going back years in the history of Katniss Everdeen. Ballad of Songbirds and Serpentsthe prequel to The Hunger Gamesis the new film project of the franchise and some important details about the film are already known.

Lionsgate has begun to warm up engines for the premiere of the film by publishing a ‘teaser’. The preview features a golden bird and a snake, which appear on top of the branches of a frozen tree. But this video, which you can see on these lines, is just an appetizer of the long-awaited project.

Next, we tell you all we know about Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents:

WHAT STORY WILL THE PREQUEL TO ‘THE HUNGER GAMES’ TELL?

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents It is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Collins. The author published this story in 2020long after the arrival in bookstores of the original saga The Hunger Games.

Set years after the rebellion started by Katnis Everdeen, Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents takes place in the Post-Dark Days periodat which time the 13 Districts of panema they team up to take on the Capitol. Around this time, an ambitious young man named Corolianus Snow -the future tyrannical leader of Panem- becomes the mentor of one of the tributes of the tenth Hunger Games. His pupil is Lucy Gray Bairdthe chosen one from District 12 -the same as Katniss- for the macabre ‘reality’.

In the story written by Collins, Lucy draws everyone’s attention when she sings during the harvest ceremony, the moment in which the tributes of the different Districts are chosen. Snow, seeing the talent and charm of the young woman, believes that she can make her the winner of the tenth edition of the Hunger Games.

At the moment, only the names of the protagonists of the prequel are known. Tom Blyth will get into the skin of Corolanius Snow. The actor counts in his filmography with titles like blessing, Robin Hood and the series the golden age Y Billy The Kid.

Lucy Gray Baird, on the other hand, will be played by Rachel Zegler. The actress debuted in West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s ‘remake’ of the 1961 musical. Since then, the interpreter has been accumulating interesting projects. We will see her soon Shazam! Fury Of The Godsthe sequel to Shazam!and in Snow White, the real-action ‘remake’ of the Disney classic. Zegler will be the princess of the story and Gal Gadot the Evil queen.

WHO IS THE DIRECTOR OF THE PREQUEL OF ‘THE HUNGER GAMES’?

Another of the names of the project that are known is that of the director. Francis Lawrence will be placed behind the cameras of Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. The director already has experience in the world of Panem, since he was in charge of bringing to the big screen The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 Y The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. The first film was directed by Gary Ross.

WILL JENNIFER LAWRENCE, JOSH HUTCHERSON AND LIAM HEMSWORTH RETURN IN THE PREQUEL TO ‘THE HUNGER GAMES’?

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth are the actors who gave life to the protagonists of the saga The Hunger Games. They interpreted Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark Y Gale Hawthorne. Because Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents is set 64 years before of the saga starring Lawrence, it is impossible for any of them to appear in the prequel. However, it can always happen through a cameo or a ‘flashforward’.

WHEN DOES THE PREQUEL OF ‘THE HUNGER GAMES’ PREMIERE?

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents It still does not have an official release date in Spain, but it is known that it will land on billboards in the United States on November 17, 2023.

