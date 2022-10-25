Everything we know about the second season

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE LA CASA DEL DRAGÓN 1×10]

Until two months ago, the Targaryen name, despite being powerful and threatening, was still dangerously linked to the outcome of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) with its comings and goings, its tyranny camouflaged as freedom and its unstable leadership. Nevertheless, dragon house, the prequel that follows his ancestors 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, has reconciled us to the Valyrian bloodline.

The spin-off of the dynastic phenomenon born from the novels of George R.R. Martin has turned out to have everything: characters with chiaroscuro, cunningly developed plots, successfully executed colebron enmities and a cast dedicated to the romanization of incest or the denunciation of obstetric violence and the male chauvinism in all its forms.

The first season has just come to an end on HBO Max, but fortunately there is already a confirmed second installment and it promises to delve fully into the Dance of the Dragons, the civil war between the Targaryens for the Iron Throne. The dragons are unleashed, their riders are already plotting strategies and the crown is divided between two half brothers. What’s up now?

How did we get here?

Rhaenyra and Otto in 'The House of the Dragon'

If the ninth and penultimate episode followed House Hightower crowning King Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) after the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), the last chapter, entitled the black queen, has focused on the legitimate heir Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) looking for allies after learning what happened in King’s Landing.

Despite the fact that initially the protagonist is cautious and faithful to her father’s pacifist legacy, something that confronts her with Daemon (Matt Smith), more inclined to the offensive with dragons, in the last minutes of the episode the queen suffers a painful loss that will change her mind.





his second son, Lucerys Velaryon as Elliot Grihault sent to Storm’s End to ensure the loyalty of House Baratheon, he clashes with his vengeful uncle Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) who chases him through the skies on the mighty dragon Vhagar.

Although the villain only wants to scare the young man, both lose control of their winged beasts and, after Arrax burns Vhagar, this creature chooses to devour his opponent, as well as his rider. In the last minutes of the episode, we see Daemon approach Rhaenyra to inform her of Luke’s death.

When the protagonist turns around and looks at the camera, with tears in her eyes, we know that the war between the two factions is already inevitable. Lucerys’s death at the hands of her uncle marks the first murder between greens and blacks, triggering what promises to be the bloodiest and most violent war within the Targaryen lineage.

What will happen in the second season?

'The house of the dragon'

Five days. That was how long it took HBO Max to renew the house of the dragon for its second season after the premiere of the first, which debuted breaking all records, a faithful prediction of the good reception that fiction has had among the fandom.

It should be remembered that, unlike game of thrones, house of the dragon is inspired by fire and blood, a novel by George RR Martin that is already finished, so the outcome of this dynastic war is already written. However, there is always creative licenses that can be taken, as has already happened in the first installment.

In the absence of knowing more about the plot of the new episodes, we can predict that, after the death of Lucerys, the war for the Iron Throne will explode. Aemond has shed the first drop of blood, and now the black faction will presumably launch a counterattack, dividing Westeros into two: the kingdoms and armies that support Aegon, and those that swear allegiance to Rhaenyra.

Thus, the next episodes could lead us through some of the most notorious brawls of fire and blood, such as the civil war in the Riverlands or the Battle of the Gaznate, and we can confirm that the violence will continue to escalate into destructive feuds between dragonriders on both sides.





Although the first season has been gradually putting the pieces for the dynastic battle, the second promises to go faster, getting fully into the Dance of the Dragons.

the showrunner Ryan County explained in an interview with The Sunday Times that the first installment of the house of the dragon has opted for a slow development with the intention that everything accelerates in the second. “We will get to the show”, she has assured: “It was necessary to understand the complexity of these characters before being dragged into the war”.

According to the creator, “Season 2 will follow the pace that audiences got used to in the core seasons of Game of Thrones. But we will have earned it, and viewers will feel the tragedies for the effort we’ve put into it.”

And how much can this story taken from Fire and blood? Martin believes that “it’s going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do A Dance with Dragons justice, from start to finish.” The author claims to be “delighted” to “continue to have 10 hours for each season” for the prequel to Game of Thrones, although he hopes that HBO does not give him to speed everything up too much and the story loses entity.

Who will return?

'The house of the dragon'

will they be Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, the young Rhaenyra and Alicen, in the second installment? In an interview for Variety, Condal has assured that he does not plan to have them in season 2, but he has not closed the doors on his return: “They are not yet part of the story we are telling. It is not something we are doing right now. But there are things that still We haven’t fully resolved, I’m not closing the door or anything.”

In principle, and leaving aside the casualties in Westeros (Elliot Grihault as Lucerys, Paddy Considine as Viserys…), the main cast will return for the new episodes and the most significant absence will be that of the co-creator Miguel Sapochnik, although he will continue to sign in the credits as executive producer.

Sapochnik is known among the followers of Game of Thrones for directing some of the most beloved episodes of fiction, including the battle of the bastards in season six. Likewise, he has gone behind the scenes of three episodes of the prequel, including the pilot.

In his absence, the series has signed Allan Taylor, another veteran of Game of Thrones, that his addition to Condal in the second installment of the fiction. Taylor will sign on as executive producer and will direct multiple episodes of the new installment.

Filming and premiere

'The house of the dragon'

As we said, the conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons will cover the rest of the series and will finally start in its second season, which, as Condal has revealed to Variety, will start shooting in early 2023.

We also know that production could return to Spain. As reported by the media Today at the end of September, HBO would plan to return to Cáceres, one of the locations of the first season, from March to June for the new episodes.

Although Condal has confirmed when the next installment will be shot, when asked about an approximate release date, he has been more cautious and has stated that “that remains to be determined”. Since the second season is going to shoot in early 2023, we can presume that it will not arrive until the end of next year at the earliest, possibly being delayed until 2024.

Let’s remember that the filming of the first season took 10 months, that’s not including post-production and subsequent visual effects. Using the previous installment as a reference (they started shooting it in April 2021 and it was released in August 2022), we will most likely have to wait two years to return to Westeros.

