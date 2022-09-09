Everything we know about the Selena Gomez documentary on Apple TV +

The protagonist of Only Murders in the Building has a new streaming project. This will be Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me!

the schedule of Selena Gomez He has no respite: from the beginning of 2022 to this part, he has presented endless projects that captivated his fans. His leading role in Only Murders in the Buildingher work as an actress and producer in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the breakthrough in her cosmetics brand and her unstoppable music career are just some of the tasks that keep her busy. And, as if that wasn’t enough, she announced your own documentary in AppleTV+.

Since her beginnings as a Disney Channel figure, Selena has been able to build a career full of successes. Every day she manages to reinvent herself with productions of the stature of Only Murders in the Building, the series available on Star+ that was nominated for the Emmy Awards and became an undeniable phenomenon in the comedy genre. However, even if that turns out wonderful, he already has in mind what his next step will be on streaming platforms.

With an announcement on Instagram, the singer and actress revealed that a documentary titled My Mind and Me. As announced by the subscription service itself, the project has been in development for a long time but recently obtained global rights. As will be? It will tell the story of the composer, producer, businesswoman and activist. They also assured that both the direction and the production will be under the command of Alek Keshishianthe mind behind Madonna: Truth or Dare.

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez is achieving unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn leads her into darkness. This exceptionally raw and intimate documentary covers her six-year journey into a new light.”, indicates the official synopsis released by Apple. In this way, they will tell everything about the star who managed to sell 210 million singles worldwide.

After his nomination for grammys already the Emmy Awards this year, she is ready to return to the leading role with Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. Although the news has been circulating for some time, it was not until its confirmation today that fans celebrated the production on the way. However, neither Interscope nor Apple have released the release date, although everything would indicate that it could be by the end of 2022.