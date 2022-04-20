everything we know about the sequel

“TheBatman” was released in March 2022, ushering in a new era for the Dark Knight; In addition, it has just been included in the catalog for April hbo max. The Matt Reeves-directed film sees the title character in his second year as a Gotham City vigilante. With every comic book movie the question of a possible sequel comes up, and the Robert Pattinson-starring film suggests there are more stories to be told in this universe. Here’s everything you need to know about “The Batman 2”.

Matt Reeves confirmed that the first talks are taking place for the sequel to “TheBatman” and that two more installments are being planned for the future. Considering that Warner Bros. has talked about three upcoming “The Batman” spin-off series, it makes sense that the movie would also get a sequel.

It’s a Batman movie, and considering the resounding success of the movie, it deserves a sequel. After all, the movie itself sets up some plot threads for the sequel’s story to play out in “The Batman 2.”

how the end of “TheBatman” set up a sequel?

“The Batman” ends with a penultimate scene in which the Riddler befriends the Joker in Arkham Asylum, sparking a possible alliance between the pair of villains in “The Batman 2.” Additionally, the Joker’s riddle possibly hints at the arrival of the Court of Owls, a criminal group made up of many of Gotham’s wealthiest citizens. A voiceover suggests that Gotham will be rebuilt, but chaos and corruption will be at an all-time high following the death of Carmine Falcone.

The Joker could also return in the sequel. While he only appears in the final scene of “The Batman,” a deleted scene was released revealing a 5-minute interaction between him and the bat. The scene was not included in the film because the studios thought it might detract from the Riddler.

The Penguin, who was Falcone’s right-hand man, could also emerge as a major villain in “The Batman” sequel. He certainly has the connections to do it and it seems like he’s been on the sidelines long enough.

Will the Joker appear in the sequel?

Since the iconic villain appeared in “The Batman”, it is more likely that the Joker will appear in the second part. Even if he saves his debut as the big bad for the final film, he could play a more active role as the franchise continues. In the deleted scene, Batman goes to Arkham Asylum to question the Joker about the Riddler. The former flips through police files before closing in on Bruce Wayne’s psyche, forcing the hero to leave as the cell fills with the villain’s eerie laughter. Since Wayne is visiting the Joker, there’s no doubt he’ll have a larger role in the sequel. Introducing him has been a long process, due to the character’s infamy in the Batman universe.

Actors and characters of the sequel

Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis will likely return as Batman, Catwoman, Jim Gordon, and Alfred, respectively. Paul Dano will probably not return because the Riddler was arrested, although anything can happen.

Barry Keoghan as Joker could also play a bigger role in “The Batman 2”. In addition to the Penguin and the Joker coming to the fore, the sequel could also focus on Hush (aka Tommy Elliot), a villain who was heavily mocked by Edward Elliot in the film.

The sequel may also feature comic book villains that weren’t in the first movie, like Clayface, Scarecrow, and so many other great characters from Batman’s Rogues Gallery. The Court of Owls and Robin could also make their debut in the upcoming film.

When would “The Batman 2” be released?

“The Batman” faced several delays due to the global pandemic, especially since it began filming shortly before the global lockdown and was stalled for several months, before resuming production in 2020. The first film was initially scheduled for a release in the United States. summer 2021. Given the filming and post-production time frame for this one, the sequel may be available in the summer or fall of 2024.

However, fans shouldn’t expect the sequel to take more than five years to release, according to “The Batman” producer Dylan Clark. Meanwhile, there are four potential spin-offs in the works that will only add to the Dark Knight universe.