Everything we know about ‘The Son’, the family drama by Florian Zeller and Hugh Jackman

Florian Zeller wants to repeat the success of his Anglo-Saxon debut with The fathera film that ended up taking the Oscars for best leading actor and adapted screenplay in the edition that recognized the best of cinema in 2022. On this occasion, Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins are his traveling companions in the new adaptation of one of his plays.

what is it about

Peter sees how his hectic life with his new partner and their baby is transformed by the return of his ex-wife. She is she appears with the couple’s teenage son, a troubled young man who is difficult to communicate with, aggressive and distant and who has just dropped out of school. Peter will do everything possible to help the young man, but the weight of his condition will place the entire family on a delicate and dangerous path.

[Las películas que ya compiten por los Oscar de 2023]

what do we know about her

The second adaptation of a play by Florian Zeller, a playwright who built a powerful and melodramatic trilogy about family relationships. France’s L’Express called him the best French playwright, alongside Yasmina Reza, while The Guardian called him “the most exciting playwright of our time.” The father Y The son have already been adapted to the big screen, so it’s a matter of time before it adapts too Mother.

After its presentation in Venice and Toroto, it was clear that The son will not repeat the critical acclaim of its predecessor: in Metacritic the new Zeller has received a rating of 60 points out of 100, for 88 of The father. His best option to get to the Oscars seems to be the interpretation of Hugh Jackmana well-respected veteran in the industry who has yet to have his moment of glory.

cast and crew

Hugh Jackman (nominated in the leading category for The Miserables), Laura Dern (winner in the supporting category with story of a marriage) and Vanessa Kirby (candidate for fragments of a woman) aspire to return to the Oscars with their first job under the orders of Florian Zeller. Anthony Hopkins appears briefly in a supporting role. Teenage Zen McGrath (Don’t cry, fly) and the boy George Cobell share the title role of Nicholas.

Zeller is back at work on the English adaptation of the script with veteran Christopher Hampton (winner of another gold medal for dangerous friendships), with whom he has already collaborated on The father. The editor Yorgos Lamprinos repeats with the Frenchman after his first collaboration, nominated for an Oscar, although the great headline The son behind the scenes is the signing of Hans Zimmer to make the soundtrack.

[Rumbo a los Oscar: todo lo que sabemos de ‘The Fabelmans’, la película sobre la vida de Steven Spielberg]

When, how it opens and premieres at festivals

The son It does not have a release date at the moment. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Days later it was seen at the Toronto Film Festival.

Background on the Oscars

Playwright and director Florian Zeller won the Oscar as a screenwriter for his first work in English, The father. Anthony Hopkins received his second award for best actor in a leading role for his sweeping performance as an Alzheimer’s patient.

movie trailers





oscars 2022

Follow the topics that interest you