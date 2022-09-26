everything we know about the third installment

‘Avatar 3’ already has its place on the calendar. Thus, the world of Pandora will continue to grow in the hands of James Cameron, who lives up to his official title of King of the world (or Hollywood) by creating one of the most ambitious sagas of our time. As the critics of ‘Avatar’ already pointed out at the time, the secret of its success lies in “the virtuous application of motion capture and in its ability to simulate a hyper-realistic immersion experience in the elusive stuff of dreams.”

The first ‘Avatar’ (which is now falling into the fever of re-releases in theaters) became the highest grossing film of all time and was defined as a visual prodigy, and its sequel, ‘Avatar: The sense of water’, It will hit theaters more than a decade later, on December 16, 2022. We waste no time and we already have our sights set on a third installment that will explore other spaces on the planet of Pandoraand that could also become one of the best science fiction movies in the history of cinema. We collect here everything we know about its release date (already confirmed), synopsis, cast and available images that are coming to us.

We already warned that we will have to have a little patience, because unfortunately it will not be among the most anticipated films of 2023, but we will have to wait a little longer. Let’s hope it’s worth it.

‘Avatar 3’: release date

As James Cameron goes with great anticipation with this saga, we already have the official premiere date of ‘Avatar 3’: December 20, 2024. Now, as always, it is a date subject to change and we will see if it is maintained in all the time that separates us from that moment. There may be complications in the filming, perhaps another pandemic, the second installment is a failure and they think better of it… It is unpredictable.

@officialavatarTwitter

What can give us some security is that, as James Cameron confirmed, the first two sequels to ‘Avatar’ were shot at the same time, taking advantage of all available resources so as not to waste time. “I’m in the process of writing the next two ‘Avatar’ movies now. We’re planning on shooting them together and [editarlas en posproducción] together, and we will probably launch them not in a row, but a year apart”, the same director commented very early in the production. At the moment, these statements are not fully fulfilled: while the second installment will arrive at Christmas 2022, the sequel will jump to Christmas 2024, which is two years apart.

‘Avatar 3’: official title

The official title of the third installment of ‘Avatar’ has not been confirmed yet, but it was revealed a first provisional title that could be kept: ‘Avatar: The Seed Bearer’. James Cameron clarified that different titles were being considered and that this was only one of many options.

Twitter

‘Avatar 3’: cast

At the moment we have a fairly definitive cast for the film, led, of course, by Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana as Neytiri. Now, we will have to see how the events of ‘Avatar: The sense of water’ unfold to really know the fate of the characters that are most familiar to us. They could give us some other surprise.

According to IMDb, this is the main cast of the third installment of the saga:

Sam Worthington as Jake Sulli

as Jake Sulli Zoë Saldana as Neytiri

as Neytiri Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine

as Dr. Grace Augustine Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue

as Dr. Karina Mogue David Thewlis as Peylak

as Peylak Oona Chaplin as Varang

as Varang Jemaine Clement as Dr Ian Garvin

as Dr Ian Garvin Stephen Lang as Miles Quaritch

as Miles Quaritch Eddie Falco as General Ardmore

as General Ardmore Matt Gerald as Lyle Wainfleet

as Lyle Wainfleet Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge

as Parker Selfridge dileep rao as Max Patel

as Max Patel Cliff Curtis as Tonowari (of the Metkayina clan)

as Tonowari (of the Metkayina clan) Jamie Flatters as Neteyam

as Neteyam Brittany Dalton as Lo’ak

as Lo’ak Trinity Bliss as Tuktirey

as Tuktirey Bailey Bass as Tsireya (of the Metkayina clan)

as Tsireya (of the Metkayina clan) Philip Geljo as Aonung (of the Metkayina clan)

as Aonung (of the Metkayina clan) Duane Evans Jr. as Rotxo (from the Metkayina clan)

as Rotxo (from the Metkayina clan) Jack Champion as Javier Socorro

as Javier Socorro Keston John as Va’ru

According to the cast listed on IMDb, Kate Winslet would not repeat her role of the second installment in a third film.

Walt Disney Pictures

‘Avatar 3’: synopsis

The exact plot of the third installment of ‘Avatar’ is still unknown, but James Cameron has left more than one clue about what scenarios we will visit in Pandora. In April 2010, the director confirmed that ‘Avatar 2’ would be set in the oceans (it’s called ‘The Sense of Water’ for a reason), while ‘Avatar 3’ would be set in the Alpha Centauri System, although more than a decade later the details of the script could have changed. Let us clarify Cameron, please.

What we know for sure is that the director’s intention with this group of ‘Avatar’ sequels was explore in greater depth the ecosystem and cultures that inhabit the planet of Pandoraeither by land, sea or air. We will have to wait a little longer to find out what surprises the third installment has in store for us.

For now, we can continue enjoying the trailer for ‘Avatar 2’: