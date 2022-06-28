Everything we know about The Umbrella Academy season 4: will it be the final season of the hit Netflix series? – series news

Last Wednesday the third season of the Netflix superhero series premiered, and now many fans are wondering what can happen in the next one, which is speculated to be the last.

With the third season of The Umbrella Academy already released since last Wednesday, many fans are already speculating what the future of the successful Netflix superhero series may be. At the moment there are many unknowns, several raised by that powerful ending and with that post-credits scene, but we can get an idea of what can we expect from a possible fourth season.

How will that final cliffhanger continue? Which actors could return? When could it be released? At the moment, these are some of the aspects that we know about the next batch of episodes, which are speculated to be could be the last adventures of the Hargreeves.

Has ‘The Umbrella Academy’ been renewed for a fourth season?

For now, Netflix has not confirmed that the series of Steve Blackman has been renewed for a fourth season. However, it would be very surprising if the streaming platform did not go ahead with one of its most successful science fiction series after Stranger Things. It is never convenient to sell the skin of the bear before hunting it, but in this case we can be relatively calm with the continuity of the series.

Release date for season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Not having been officially renewed, the series has not yet entered production on its next episodes. Unless they go into filming immediately after the renewal, it is possible that production will be delayed, which would affect the premiere of the series. Balancing all the agendas of the actors, the amount of special effects involved that must be produced and other factors invite us to think that until 2024 we would not see the return of the series.

The release window is also unknown. Its first season premiered in February, while the second did so in July. The latter has reached us in June, but two years later -a delay added by the pandemic-. A probable estimate would make us talk about the summer of 2024 for the arrival of this fourth season.

Which actors would return for the fourth season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

For now, we can wait for the return of all the Hargreeves brothers. Elliot Page (Viktor), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Alison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus) and Aidan Gallagher (Five) seem fixed in addition to Justin H. Min (although it is not clear which version of Ben could return, based on the post-credits scene of the last season).

It would also be reasonable to expect the return of Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves, especially after achieving his goal of rescuing his wife Abigail, who was played by Liisa Repo-Martell in season 1, from death. Other characters linked to the family such as Lila, to the who gave life to Ritu Arya, or Sloane, who played Genesis Rodriguez, could return, although nothing is guaranteed.

What does the post-credits scene mean and what story will the fourth season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ follow?

By not preventing the restart of the universe at the end of the season, the Hargreeves have been stripped of their powers, which may be a problem to stop the next apocalypse that is probably coming in season 4, where they can also face The Sparrow Academy formed by their father Reginald. To make matters worse, in the post-credits scene we see the return of Ben, who is still alive after the restart of the timeline. But is this the Ben the Hargreeves know, or is it the one from Sparrow Academy?

Following on from the original comics, written by Gerard Way and to which the series has remained very close, The Sparrow Academy will have a very prominent role in the upcoming season. Although there is no published fourth volume of said comics, it was revealed that the fourth volume would take the name of this rival academy of the Hargreeves, which anticipates a more important confrontation. However, as it is not released yet, the writers of the series find themselves for the first time before uncharted territory that they must solve for themselves.

The last season of the series?

Even though Way sees himself doing stories of The Umbrella Academy for at least a decade in comics format, series creator Steve Blackman isn’t seen for that long developing the Hargreeves’ story. In an interview for TVLine he explained that the fourth season could serve as the end of the entire series.

“I don’t know how many seasons he wants to do [Netflix]. I proposed the fourth season, and I know the beginning, the middle and the end [de la misma]” explains Blackman. “When I started the series, I really only had the first four seasons in mind. I have what I think is an ending to this TV series.”

Although this may mean the end of the main series of The Umbrella Academy, Blackman’s statements open the door to a continuity on the part of Netflix, perhaps in the form of spin-offs or something of the sort. Taking into account the trend of the company, he probably does not want to say goodbye to one of his great series so soon. For now, fans can breathe easy.

