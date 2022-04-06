Everything we know about Xiaomi’s electric car

And Xiaomi did not want to be left behind. Because the Chinese manufacturer has always wanted to emulate Apple products, especially when it comes to mobile telephony. Hence, he also intends to compete strongly in the automobile business. Unlike the American company, Xiaomi has confirmed its intentions, with which it expects its launch in 2024. But what will this Xiaomi electric car look like?

This strategy will be supported by a major investment of 10,000 million dollars over the next 10 years. An idea that came up with Apple itself, who outlined a first approach to creating its apple car which, according to forecasts, is expected to be on our streets, at the earliest, by 2025.

For some time now, Xiaomi has been working on a ambitious project that seeks to embark on the conquest of a new market niche: the automobile sector. Just one year ago, in March 2021, the company specialized in the production of smartphones and smart devices announced the creation of a specific independent department focused on the development of electric cars.

What is it about

As such, the company already manufactures electric bicycles, scooters and mopeds and with this step it joins other technology companies that have shown their intention to manufacture battery-powered vehicles, as is the case with Apple, but which are also found, for example, Huawei or LG.

In this sense, what the rumors say is that his long-awaited car does not have to anticipate the forms of a particular model either, but rather could just be a real-size model that is responsible for advance technology and design of the models that will later arrive on the market.

The company’s goal is to start marketing to the public in 2024. Now, although there is still a long time ahead, it is likely that for now it will only be marketed in China. It is expected that before the end of the year we will see its first prototype. The company estimates that it will reach manufacture 300,000 vehicles a year when their factories are at full capacity. A very high figure, but that would make it possible to meet the demand.

It will be in SUV or saloon format

Another aspect that is in the air, but what is expected to be a reality, is that Xiaomi joins forces with some automotive partner to give birth to its first electric car. Working independently is also on the table, as they do with their scooters, although, being their first project, everything points to an alliance with someone close to the country. This could be with CHILDa brand that is doing very well to see and take into account in the market.

What is known, on the other hand, is that production could start at the plant of Great Wall Motor Company Limited, located in Hong Kong. In any case, the Chinese giant will have its first automated plant in Yizhuang, in Beijing.

Despite not knowing too many details about the model, presumably called M1, it is known that its bodywork will be in SUV format or saloon. The same Lei Jun, CEO of the firm, confirmed on social networks that this would be this new electric. Something logical, since the most popular bodies in China are sedans and SUVs. And it is that, despite the fact that in Europe the saloons are in clear decline, in this region they continue to sell well.

Finally, we must not forget that the Xiaomi brand has a good range of devices and smartphones that stand out very well for their great value for money, where it is easy to find more than interesting models and the latest for affordable prices. So, this could be another point to consider with your electric car; so, if they repeat the play by throwing their trick at cost price, it could be the next big thing for the Asian giant.