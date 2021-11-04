everything we know – Corriere.it

The 36-year-old was indicted Thursday, and his identity was disclosed. Now the first details emerge: he was obsessed with dolls and had created fake profiles on social networks in which he published images of his imaginary family.

Is called Terry Kelly the kidnapper of Cleo Smith, the 4-year-old Australian girl found after 18 days in Carnavon, Western Australia, in a house just 7 minutes’ walk from the one where she lives with her mother and newborn sister.

Arrested on Wednesday, the 36-year-old was indicted on Thursday evening for several crimes, starting with kidnapping. The police initially preferred not to disclose his identity, but now that it has been made known, the first information about the kidnapper.

Terry Kelly obsessed with dolls, especially the Bratz, and created fake profiles on the social networks in which he published pictures of his imaginary family: There are photos of children and family members, but neighbors claim that the man has no children. In one of the accounts there were also photos of a doll’s room, but it is not clear whether it is the one in which little Cleo was locked up.

What is certain is that the windows of Kelly’s house – which from the outside appear in a state of semi-neglect, with weeds and garbage strewn in the garden – were completely darkened, to prevent the neighbors from snooping inside. One of Kelly’s accounts also followed the profile of Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, from whom the woman had asked for help after the disappearance of the child.

The detectives reported that, at the time of saving, the baby was playing with toys, was combed and wore clean pajamas. Neighbors describe Kelly as a taciturn boy, and they can’t get over the kidnapping. I have children of the same age, a neighbor told Daily Mail Australia. I saw him go in and out, I never really interacted with it: this is a very friendly neighborhood, but he was reserved.