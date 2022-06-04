Everything we know so far about Ahsoka, the next premiere of Star Wars on Disney +

With a franchise as broad as Star Wars that has a massive catalog of beloved charactersnot even the most recognizable ones have a story like Ahsoka Tano’s.

It’s hard to believe there was a time when fans thought the idea of ​​Anakin Skywalker having a Padawan was absurd, as such a thing had never been mentioned in live-action movies. Slowly but surely, though, young Ahsoka captured the hearts of the fandom by going from arrogant trainee to patient Jedi Knight in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. When she left the Jedi Order for a new life, many assumed that was the end of her journey, and yet she chose to fight the good fight in Star Wars Rebels, even going toe-to-toe with the former master of Jedi. she. Her duel with Vader should have been the end of her journey as well, but she somehow cheated death and eventually made her glorious live-action debut in The Mandalorian, even making a brief appearance in The Book. of Boba Fett.

Now that the fan favorite has become a household name, her story will continue once again with her own live-action series. Ahsoka is currently in the midst of filming, and we finally got some details on her first solo series from her, so here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Star Wars adventure series.

Is there a trailer for Ahsoka?

Since the series is currently filming, we weren’t expecting to see trailers for a while. However, some footage did debut at the series’ panel at the Star Wars Celebration event, though unfortunately for those who didn’t attend, the video was held behind closed doors. As expected, plot details were kept under wraps, but it did reveal a major connection to Rebels with the confirmation that the Ghost Hera Syndulla’s Twi’Lek pilot would appear, along with a few other returning characters.

When and where will Ahsoka be released?

No official date has been set yet, but Ahsoka is on track to premiere sometime in 2023. As with the other live-action Star Wars series like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka will have her exclusive hosting. on Disney+.

Will Ahsoka have a season 2?

Ahsoka is currently being billed as a miniseries, implying that it will be a one-season effort. However, Tano fans shouldn’t give up hope just yet, as some Disney+ series have been announced as a mini-series and then picked up for another season, a prime example being Loki.

It really just depends on how well the series performs and where Ahsoka’s story ends and whether or not a full sequel is warranted or desired and given that the series follows such a popular character as Ahsoka as well as the other characters of Rebels, it’s hard to imagine that it will be a flop.

Where does Ahsoka take place in the Star Wars timeline?

Several decades after joining the franchise in The Clone Wars, her story in Ahsoka will be her most recent adventure to date in terms of when it takes place. With Rosario Dawson continuing in the lead role, Ahsoka is expected to take place some time after the events of her live-action debut in The Mandalorian 2, and presumably after her brief cameo appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. .

For those who are curious how this fits into the timeline of the movies, this would place Ahsoka somewhere between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, after the fall of the Empire and before the rise of the Empire. of the First Order. However, those longing for flashbacks showcasing Ahsoka’s early years in live-action Clone Wars may be getting exactly that, as there’s an arena-hating Jedi confirmed to appear.

What is Ahsoka’s plot?

Like almost all recent Star Wars projects, plot details are kept to a bare minimum, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have an idea where Ahsoka’s story is headed.

Towards the end of her episode in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka’s goal became quite clear. After his duel with Morgan Elsbeth, Ahsoka made it clear that he was on the hunt for a bigger fish: Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Chiss Imperial leader and one of the main antagonists of Star Wars Rebels.

Despite tangled with a host of Sith Lords and Inquisitors, Thrawn was one of the most ruthless and formidable opponents the Rebel gang had ever faced, pushing the team to their physical and mental limits. The series’ conclusion felt less like a finale and more like a cliffhanger, with Thrawn and Rebels protagonist Ezra Bridger disappearing into the vastness of space.

So if Thrawn really is alive like Ahsoka thinks he is, there’s a good chance that Ezra could also be out there making Ahsoka not only a continuation of Tano’s story, but also a direct sequel to Star Wars Rebels.

Who makes up the cast of Ahsoka?

Ahsoka will once again be brought to life by Rosario Dawson, who got her wish to play the role after a viral fan campaign. Her warm reception from the rest of the community after her appearance in The Mandalorian seemed to confirm to Lucasfilm that she was the right choice, though hopefully the original voice actor for Ahsoka’s animated appearances, Ashley Eckstein, al least has a cameo.

Hayden Christensen is confirmed to return as Anakin Skywalker, the man who would become Darth Vader and Ahsoka’s former master. Since Ahsoka takes place after Return of the Jedi, Anakin is long dead at this point, which means the most likely places we’ll see him is in a Clone Wars flashback with Anakin and Ahsoka fighting battle droids. or maybe even see a brief return to the duel between Vader and Tano.

Ahsoka isn’t the only character making the jump from animation to live-action either, as Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian freedom fighter who was once in possession of the legendary Darksaber. She will likely address how she lost the saber to Moff Gideon, but the character’s inclusion makes a lot of sense given her close relationship and friendship with Ahsoka.

The rest of the main cast is completed by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno, but information about the assigned characters is not yet known. @worldwide