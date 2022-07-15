Everything we know (so far) about the Hunger Games prequel

If you got into The Hunger Games last decade, get ready that the prequel is coming, and this is all we know so far.

After the hit that were the novels and movies of The Games of Hunger between 2013 and 2015, now the prequel is coming. titled Ballad of Songbirds and snakes, will show us the villain President Snow as we did not know him, and it is a highly anticipated film. Therefore, here we tell you everything that is known so far.

This will be the prequel to The Hunger Games

What is this movie going to be about?

Ballad of Songbirds and snakesprequel to The Hunger Gamesis based on the novel of the same name, written by SuzanneCollins and published in 2020. Here he takes us back in time to Panem, where we meet teenager Coriolanus Snow before he became the evil President of the country (Donald Sutherland).

Much to his chagrin, he is chosen as a mentor to Lucy, the tribute from poor District 12, in the 10th Hunger Games. But hearing her defiantly sing at the harvest ceremony, he believes that she can win the prize money. In these games, inhabitants of all the districts of Panem compete, and must overcome various cruel and dangerous challenges or die.

Who will appear in the prequel to The Hunger Games?

The main cast is made up of young talent. at the head is Tom Blyth, who plays Coriolanius Snow, a teenager from a wealthy family in decline living in the Capitol, is Lucy’s mentor in the games. You have seen this British actor in the series Billy the Kid.

Rachel Zegler step into the shoes of Lucy Gray Baird, singer, District 12 tribute, and participant in the 10th Hunger Games. She before she was the protagonist of the remake of Love without barriersand soon it will be Snow Whiteand will be in the sequel Shazam!

Josh Andres Rivera will be Sejanus Plinth, lives in the Capitol and is a mentor to the District 2 tribute. He also appeared in the musical film Love without barriers.

While Hunter Schaffer She will come out as Tigris Snow, Coriolanus’s cousin and best friend, with whom she lives next door to her grandmother in the Capitol. The actress is famous for being one of the protagonists of the series euphoria.

Also, Jason Schwartzmann will be Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, the host of the tenth games. He is an ancestor of Caesar (Stanley Tucci), who led this competition throughout the original trilogy. The rest of the cast includes Lauren Marsden, Nick benson Y Ashley Liao, among others. All under the direction of Francis Lawrenceold acquaintance of the fans for having made three of the four tapes of The Hunger Games.

Will we see characters from the original trilogy?

This story takes place many years before Katniss is born (Jennifer Lawrence), Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and Gale (Liam Hemsworth), the main characters of the trilogy The Hunger Games. Reason why it has not been mentioned that they will appear in this movie, nor other characters.

When will the Hunger Games prequel be released?

If you are a fan of bone colorado, or know someone who is, take note that this film will hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

By the way, November is an important month because it is when most of the films of this universe were released. The same ones that caused a furor in theaters and achieved millionaire sums at the box office worldwide, something that is expected to happen with the new one.

So, chilangx, are you ready now to go to the movies to see Ballad of Songbirds and snakesthe prequel to The Hunger Games?