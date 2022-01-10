“Everything went well”, the theme of assisted suicide without pietism or emotion (score 7½) – Corriere.it

from Paolo Mereghetti

The Frenchman Ozon conducts a masterful performance by Marceau and Dussollier

It must be admitted that Ozon

does not end never of to surprise, for the variety from the stories in the center of the his films (going back in time: i disturbances erotic of a teenager, lo scandal that overwhelmed the Lyonnais church, a erotic thriller about two twin brothers, the sentimental liberation of a war “widow”. And they are the last of one filmography that has passed the winds

feature films) but above all for the qualities never flashy but always effective with which he brings those subjects to the screen. Sometimes offering the right to some criticism (as in too ambitious

“Double love”, on the psychoanalyst with a twin brother) but more often demonstrating impeccable quality as a narrator and portraitist (“Thank God”, on a pedophile priest and its victims, copes with risky theme as best it could not). And those Hollywood professionals capable of come to mind to adapt to all types and put yourself at the service of the screenplay and the viewer, also willing to to sacrifice their authorial ambitions for theeffectiveness of the final result.

Just like in the latter “Everything went fine”

, passed tolast Cannes

unfairly softly and instead worthy of attention. Why do you face a thorny theme as the assisted suicide without any blackmail and because he knows how to find one tuning really perfect between characters and performers, between role and surrender on the screen. At the origin there is the short novel of the same name

from Emmanuèle Bernheim (published in Italy by Einaudi in the beautiful translation by Margherita Botto) where the author tells seven months of one’s life, from September to April of the following year, from phone call that makes her fall in the hospital where the father for a stroke, up to the final one where you hear the title sentence.

Logically, novel and film they should be part of the large category ofautofiction, subspecies celebrities, because Emmanuèle (on screen Sophie Marceau) it was a Writer very well known in France (where “Sa Femme” won the Prix Médicis), too screenwriter (by the way, just from Ozon), stolen from life just sixty years old from a cancer, four years after writing this “Everything went well”. But that little bit of voyeurism (and perhaps self-satisfaction) that can be in the tell about yourself, immediately vanishes in the pages of the novel And in the movie (scripted by the director). With a style that does not allow nothing to pietism but not even to the emotion.

Immediately the each other is told with the dryness

and the coldness of the facts: visits to the hospital, comparison with his sister Pascale (Géraldine Pailhas), medical responses, daily organizations, course of the disease, practical problems. And when a father still very offended in his mobility (André Dussollier) asks Emmanuèle to get it over with with that life, it seems almost the understandable outburst of an eighty-year-old in a moment of depression. And instead, as man finds the check of hers muscles (and the lashing cruelty of her language), the demand on does more and more urgent And decided.

As the weeks go by, the viewer gets to know a little bit of “Secrets” of the family Barnheim – a wife with “Heart of concrete” (Charlotte Rampling in one of her more glacial interpretations) from which the husband separated, a ‘homosexuality never hidden, one sentimental toughness that reverberates on the two daughters – but once again Ozon you know hold in check matter and these “revelations” never become pawns of an melodramatic game but normal elements of one everyday life long accepted.

Thus obtaining the result of making the assisted suicide



a almost ordinary theme, bordering on the banal (in France, at the time, prohibited by law and today not fully liberalized) that actors exalt with a trial really masterful: Dussollier deformed by a trick of a impressive realism And Sophie Marceau – by applause – with the resigned meloncholy of those who in the end just hope to be told that “everything went fine”.