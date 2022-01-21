“Everything went well” – “West Side Story”

EVERYTHING WENT FINE

by François Ozon; with Sophie Marceau, André Dussollier, Géraldine Pailhas, Charlotte Rampling, Éric Caravaca, Hanna Schygulla.

One of the most prolific author of French cinema (ten films in the last twelve years, from “Potiche” in 2010 to “Peter Von Kant” in 2022) but at the same time a director capable of combining such productive fertility with a rare ability to travel and experiment always different narrative paths, with “Everything went well” Ozon tackles the delicate and important theme of the end of life and does so with the refinement and tact of a ceramics restorer grappling with a precious ancient find.

An inattentive father and an unfaithful husband, André Bernheim is an elderly and wealthy bourgeois who despite the years still leads a rather intense and lively life, but who suddenly finds himself forced into a hospital bed due to a stroke. semi-paralyzed. Upon awakening, the dynamic, curious and cynical André no longer recognizes himself and asks his daughter Emmanuèle to help him die.

Loosely based on the autobiographical novel by writer and screenwriter Emmanuèle Bernheim (Einaudi publisher) and in competition at the Cannes Film Festival 2021, “Everything went well” is a touching and beautiful reflection in images on the meaning of life and death, on the drama of a daughter whose father asks for help to take leave of this world and the tragedy of a man who, after having always avoided it, is forced to take stock of his own existence. The two protagonists Sophie Marceau / Emmanuèle Bernheim are simply magnificent and André Dussollier / André Bernheim, a confirmation of the direction of Ozon that addresses without rhetoric and false pietisms (and false ideologisms) and with a good dose of irony the theme of the end of life. Not to be missed.



WEST SIDE STORY

by Steven Spielberg; with Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Rita Moreno.

We are in New York, early 1960s. Tony and Maria love each other with a deep and sincere love, but theirs is an impossible mission. Tony is the old leader of the Jets who, after his jail, he decided to leave. Maria is the sister of Bernardo, the undisputed leader of the Sharks. The Jets are the children of Italian and Polish immigrants, the Sharks are Puerto Rican, and are the latest arrivals. At stake between the two rival gangs is control of the West Side, and in wars like these there is no room for love.

First play on Broadway (1957, with libretto by Arthur Laurents and music by Leonard Bernstein), then a timeless masterpiece by Robert Wise (1961) which won ten Oscars (including Best Film) and finally sixty years later again on the great screen with Steven Spielberg. Now, it must be said that probably only an author like Spielberg could have had the courage and strength to attempt this challenge that would have made anyone’s wrists tremble. and that the Cincinnati director faces for his part, why if on the one hand the film is philologically faithful to theatrical and cinematographic models (there are no particular special effects except those necessary to erase the signs of the 21st century from the streets and roofs of New York), on the other hand Spielberg gives the ” his “History of the West Side, an unexpected topicality and intensity. Spectacular and beautiful in its choreography and musical movements (nor could it be otherwise), the film conquers and convinces with the power of its staging, the clash between gangs, the harshness of the police, social inequalities, the racism of American society are present. in a much clearer and more marked way than in Wise’s film, and if the story remains set in the 1950s, the dialogues and dramaturgy sharply bring the viewer into actuality. Simply unmissable.