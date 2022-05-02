Everything went wrong to Bravos

Although none of the short tournaments in which Bravos de Juárez have participated in the MX League since mid-2019 has been like ringing bells on the fly, Clausura 2022 became the worst for the Juarense institution in its history in the maximum national football circuit.

Under the command of Brazilian coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, the border team added just three wins and two draws for a total of 11 points out of a possible 51, in addition to accumulating 12 losses, the most in a single tournament.

Before the start of Apertura 2021, hope and illusion were at their highest with the arrival of Ferretti, but in the end the numbers reflected a new disappointment: four wins, four draws and nine losses for an average of 0.94 points per game.

“The illusion, the hope was great, but naturally things did not work out, it was a failure all year and naturally I assume my responsibility as technical director, as head of the group, and naturally this is not pleasant at all for anyone who participates in this institution. Naturally we have to think ahead, soccer always gives you rematches and we hope to have a rematch next time”, declared the ‘Tuca’ after Saturday’s defeat against Querétaro.

In the six tournaments that FC Juárez has competed in Liga MX (including Clausura 2020, which was cancelled), the best accounts have been delivered by Argentine coach Gabriel Caballero, who led the border team in Apertura 2019, Clausura 2020 and Apertura 2020, and who is now in charge of the Mazatlán Cañoneros, with whom he defeated Bravos 2-0 last week at the ‘Benito Juárez’.

With Caballero at the helm, Juárez added 18 points in 18 games played in his first Liga MX tournament, that is, he had a performance of one point per game and finished in 16th place in the general table. In that tournament, Juarenses won five games, tied three and lost 10, with 17 goals for and 27 against.

In Clausura 2020, the panorama for Bravos painted well. Still with Caballero as coach, they lost the first game and then added five without losing, with a streak of three wins in a row, and lost the last two that could be played. In that tournament they won four, tied two and lost two to add 14 points, which placed them in eighth position.

Caballero received the confidence to continue in command in the 2020 Apertura and they stayed on the edge of the playoffs. Bravos added 19 points after on the last date América drew a one-goal tie at minute 85, which prevented the Juarenses from adding 21 units, which would have been enough to advance to the next phase.

Bravos began with Clausura 2021 with Luis Fernando Tena as coach and ended in the last seven dates with Alfonso Sosa as coach. It was the first time that the team’s performance was less than one point per game (0.88), after adding 15 points in 17 games and finishing in 16th place in the general table.

The Bravos, overall, have 24 wins, 21 draws and 51 losses in Liga MX.

The short tournaments of Bravos in Liga MX

JJ JG JE JP GF GC DIF PTS DT Performance

Opening 2019 18 5 3 10 17 27 -10 18 G. Caballero 1.00

Closure 2020 10 4 2 4 20 18 2 14 G. Caballero 1.40

Opening 2020 17 4 7 6 16 19 -3 19 G. Caballero 1.12

Closure 2021 17 4 3 10 13 29 -16 15 L.Tena/A. soda 0.88

Opening 2021 17 4 4 9 14 25 -11 16 R. Ferretti 0.94

Closure 2022 17 3 2 12 10 28 -18 11 R. Ferretti 0.65

“Football always gives you revenge and we hope to have a rematch next time”

Ricardo Ferretti