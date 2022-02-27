Everything you can play on your Xiaomi TV without the need for a console

So, it’s not about adding more gadgets but to have an authentic Smart TV, in which the word Smart is true and precise, in which those games are already included that allow us to have a great time just by doing click in our command. This is possible thanks to the panels that we find within the operating system itself. This is where you include the best games on the market and thus give a new function to the television, a fresh air.

One of them, and which has probably made a more than comfortable place for itself, are the Xiaomi televisions which, as is the case with the higher category ones such as LG or Samsung, for example, allow us to play a very interesting variety of games simply with our Smart TV.

More and more are the brands that manufacture televisions with purely gaming additions , such as high refresh rates, so that we can get the most out of video games. And in the market we find a multitude of models to choose from, but only a few meet our expectations.

What can we play on our TV

And it is that as we are seeing, on a Smart TV like Xiaomi’s you can not only watch your favorite programs on TV, you can also play easily. This was born from what is known as cloud video game. Just as we store our files so that they are always available, now we can also play games without physically having them.

To do this, the console in charge of making it work is located on a remote server and what we receive is a video signal. To greatly simplify the idea. Let’s imagine that a very long cable runs from our house to a console that is thousands of kilometers away from our house.

We play with a controller and thanks to the connection broadband we receive a high quality video signal and without the need to have the console taking up space. And the best of all is that we can play on our television from various dispositions, such as Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass or even Android itself.

Google Stadia

One of those applications is Google Stadia, which allows you to do it without more than a compatible controller, the touch screen (if any) of the device or the Stadia controller itself. Thus, Google raised Stadia as a multi-platform gaming platform without a physical machine. Suitable for mobiles, tablets, computers, televisions and, as a native execution, ready to run on the Chromecast.

Little by little this multiplication of screens became a reality, it even reached the iPhone and iPad through the web. To access it, simply visit the app store of our Smart TV, such as the compatible Xiaomi TV, and search for Stadia in it to play. It will support the streaming of games directly to the TV in resolutions up to 4K with 60 fps and HDR10 as well as 5.1 channel surround sound. These are the ones from Cyber ​​Punk 2077, Red Redemption 2, Fair Cry, Destiny 2…

Xbox GamePass

Like Stadia, xCloud aims to be accessible in as many mediums as possible. And currently, Microsoft allows us to play on our Xiaomi TV and other Smart TVs with full access. It is neither more nor less than a service to access a hundred video games in exchange for a monthly subscription. The monthly fee is paid, and in return we have the possibility of downloading a large number of video games for free.

Available in the stores of our Smart TVs, we have their access is done as with any other app. Once you download it, here you only have to click on the Cloud section, and choose the game you want to play. There, the games that tell you that he has the touch function they will not need you to connect a controller to your mobile or tablet. Titles included include Skul: The Hero Slayer, Telling Lies, Crossfire X…

AndroidTV

All the developments that we are seeing offer full compatibility with Google development, so, in general, there will be no problem when running them. And it is that the system that has Xiaomi is one of the most modern that we can find, which allows us to play on TV in a very comfortable way.

As far as Android TV is concerned and that Xiaomi equips, we can also integrate some video games, and the best thing is that this time they are free, so you will enjoy them at zero cost. In your case, and because Smart TVs have their own operating system and their own app store, we can play games that can be downloaded from the full range of Smart TV apps.

These games can be combined with your Android Smartphone or tablet so that you can use them as controls to operate said application on your Smart TV. On the other hand, from the Android 4.2 operating system of your Xiaomi TV there is a way to transmit video and audio to a Smart TV from your Android Smartphone and it is called MiraCast. Thus, thanks to him we can play titles as outstanding as Batman: The Enemy Within, Asphalt 8: Airborne, Into the Dead…