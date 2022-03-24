Everything you didn't know about the relationship between Ellen Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress has been a couple for a long time and here we will tell you about some moments that they went through, but until recently they were kept secret.

Although he had participations in different film productions, there are no doubts that the stardom of Ellen Pompeo It came with the first season of Grey’s Anatomythe mythical medical series that continues to this day and is already working on its 19th season. Before the start of its broadcast, she met her current husband, Chris Iverywith whom he had some moments that were not public until now.

According to the actress, both are from Massachusetts and grew up a few miles apart, but it wasn’t until 2003 that they first saw each other in a grocery store. Apparently, there was an instant crush between them, since shortly after they began dating and formalized their courtship, although there were circumstances of which their fans did not take into account.

before they met, ivery had a long history of legal problems, with a total of 13 convictions for credit card fraud, document forgery and probation violations, for which he was in jail three times. However, this was not a problem for Pompeo and she trusted him, so they stayed together for four more years until they got married in 2007 to the present, already with three children.

“I knew his background and I knew the circle he was in and I didn’t want anything to do with it.”, said the actress at the time of the wedding. Now, the one who should understand the moment of her partner was going to be Chris, since a year after meeting Pompeo joined the program Grey’s Anatomywhere she would have an on-screen romance with Patrick Dempseyso jealousy was also present from the beginning.

In mid-2021, Pompeo spoke with the podcast Ladies First with Laura Brown and confirmed the problems they ran into: “He told me: this was not part of the deal, you go to work and you kiss like that, I like Patrick, he’s a good man, but seriously?”remembering the moment Then he added: “It was very hard for my husband. Poor thing, at the beginning he had no idea what he was getting into and it was very difficult for him.”. While fans always imagined a relationship between Ellen and Dempseythe truth is that there was never anything and she lives happily with her husband.