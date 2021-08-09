Everything you don’t know about Camila Cabello. News and curiosities

Camila Cabello, born Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao, is an American singer, but only by adoption, in fact she was born in Cuba on March 3, 1997.

She became famous thanks to the talent show X-Factor USA, together with the group of Fifth Harmony, with whom she ranked third. Today, however, she is a soloist and has achieved considerable success, as many of her songs have been at the top of the music charts.

These aspects are known to the general public, but there are several aspects about her that instead escape many, including her private life, boyfriends, passions, songs and even movies. Let’s discover them together below. But first, 5 little curiosities about her.

5 curiosities about Camila Cabello

1) Learned English at the age of 5

Camilla learned English on her own at the age of 5 when she moved to America, with a lot of dedication and desire to do, in fact her first language was Spanish.

2) Loves to read

He loves to read books and calls himself a real bookworm.

3) He does not know how to drive

She does not know how to drive, she has never learned to do so, perhaps because her list of artistic commitments has always kept her too busy to do so.

4) She’s a Harry Potter fan

Camila Cabello is a die-hard harry potter fan, in some photos on social media she appeared dressed in a Hogwarts version, in order to participate in a masked party.

5) She is a friend of Taylor Swift

She is a great friend of another famous singer, Taylor Swift, with whom she shares many moments of joy since they were very young.

But that’s not all, here’s everything you need to know about the pop star:

Camila Cabello + Shawn Mendes = “Shawmila”

Camila Cabello and her boyfriend. Camila recently, to the delight of gossip newspapers, made official the sentimental bond with fellow singer Shawn Mendes. Their love was born working on the success “Senorita” and since the two enjoy a great success among the fans, especially among the youngest, their relationship was received with enthusiasm. So much so that they were renamed the “Shawmila”, combining the names of the two. The singer wanted to celebrate his twenty-first birthday on Instagram, with a love dedication attached to a photo that portrays them together. This was the definitive confirmation of the bond between the two, already photographed several faces together in Miami and on the streets of New York.

Not only singer but also actress in Cinderella

Camila Cabello Film. Well yes: not only songs, but also cinema in the future of the singer. In fact, in 2021 a live-action film of Cinderella produced by Sony will be released. Camila will be cinderella and, in addition to acting, will also take care of the soundtrack as a singer. It seems that the pop star is attracted to cinema and therefore this film could be just a start.

Camila against body shamers and in defense of women’s freedom

Camila Cabello and women. The pop star, despite enjoying an enviable form, has been criticized for her body on social networks. For this reason she did not send them to tell the body shamers, or those who did not approve of her for her alleged cellulite. The singer, in a story, has created a message of self-acceptance of her body addressed to all women on Instagram.

In it he criticized the distorted view, which many have today, of what a woman’s body should look like and encouraged her followers to love their appearance as it is, without ifs and buts. A very welcome message and in favor of all those women who feel insecure.

Camila Cabello has a bad relationship with Fifth Harmony

He no longer talks to his former group. Several years have passed since Camila left Fifth Harmony, the band with which she became famous. This happened because she had to play her role within the band and the relationship with the other girls was not the best. Camila has since confessed that she has not spoken to any of her former companions. However, he also said: “it is not out of hatious that I do not speak to them, but because our lives have followed different paths. If I met them today it would be nice and I would gladly greet them”.

The bond with his sister

Camila Cabello and the family. The pop star is very close to her sister Sofia, although there is an age difference of 7 years between the two. When can cerca to spend time with her and does not skimp on photos and videos posted strictly on Instagram. On this social network Camila is a real celebrity, being able to count on the affection and support of 38 million followers, a truly sensational number there is nothing to say.

In addition to singing, she is also a guitarist

Camila trains with the guitar. Cabello as well as singing plays the guitar well. Obviously it is not his main specialty, but he does very well as evidenced by some videos on Youtube. She started playing it for fun and learned on her own, plus she continues to practice constantly to improve herself. So it is not impossible that one day you take this tool with you and use it in one of his live shows. In short, the singer always keeps her artistic vein in training to continue to amaze her fans.

The new haircut for the summer

Camila Cabello her haircuts. One of the things that has always characterized Camila Cabello are her long and swaying brown hair, which almost reaches her waist. But this summer she decided to try a new hairstyle, switching to a decidedly shorter cut, with her hair now coming just below her collarbone. A change that surprised her many fans, accustomed to admiring her with long hair, but that has collected avalanches of consensus. In particular on social networks, where with some photos the pop star showed everyone his new cut with pride. But that’s not all, in fact in the video of the song “Find U Again” he sported a platinum blond hairstyle, confirming the desire to experiment with new looks.

The human face and the collaboration with Save The Children

Camila is also a philanthropist. The singer is sensitive not only to issues that affect women, but also to those of children in need. In fact, in 2016 he collaborated with the humanitarian association Save The Children. This is in order to raise people’s awareness of children’s rights to education, medical care and equal opportunities for success. In addition, she often becomes the protagonist of fundraisers to be allocated to charity, in short, Camila shows that she has great sensitivity towards the less fortunate.

