everything you don’t know about some of the most famous surnames in Europe

Who would have imagined that an Italian car of the highest level, a French philosopher of the twentieth century and the funny leader of the penguins of the animated film? ‘Madagascar’ did they have something in common? The answer is all in their surname.

Three names so different from each other, Ferrari, Lefebvre and the Polish Kowalskiin fact, they have a common offspring; a surname zero which then, on the basis of the linguistic changes of the time, has reached the present day in a completely different form than its original. We are talking about the surname ‘Smith‘, very common all over the world and which is associated with some illustrious personalities, such as the economist Adam Smith, the first thinker of the free market, or Will Smith, famous for his excellent acting skills.

Etymology of a surname

But let’s start from the beginning. On Reddit a map of the surname ‘Smith’ in various European languages ​​is depopulating which would explain how a surname with the same meaning was then changed, influenced by the different languages ​​that were spoken in different areas of Europe.

Smith in English means blacksmith, or more generally, craftsman and manufacturer. In short, it is a surname that has to do with doing, building and working. The profession of the blacksmith, of course, has been present right from the start in history and for this reason “Smith” has found a very successful diffusion up to the present day.

Besides the Smith “Blacksmith” of the United Kingdom, they belong to the steppe linguistic lineage, the Proto-Germanic, Schmidt in Germany, Smit in the Netherlands and the Danish, Norwegian and Swedish Smed. Yet not all of Scandinavia belongs to the same linguistic lineage. Finland, in fact, shares with the Baltic countries the diffusion of the surname Seppänen, coming from the Finnish proto Seppä; but with languages ​​it’s never that simple.

In turn, in fact, Latvia and Lithuania were not influenced by the Proto Finnish lineage, rather by the Baltic one: and here is that the Baltic-speaking countries present as a variant of “blacksmith” Kalejs and Kalvaitis, thus approaching for sounds the Proto Slavic kovati which gives rise to the Polish Kowalski.

Moving, instead, towards the Mediterranean countries, the Romance languages they come to our rescue, also sounding much more familiar to us. Although there is, perhaps some misunderstanding. Faber in Latin means Blacksmith, therefore it would perhaps be more correct to take into consideration the surname Fabbri, also this very widespread in Italy, than Ferrari, deriving from the Latin adjective ferrarius, which concerns iron and its processing.

However from ferrarius besides the Italian Ferrari, the French Lefebvre, the Spanish Herrero and the Portuguese Ferreira would derive, this surname very widespread in the capital Lisbon and beyond.