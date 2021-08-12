Curiosity, private life, career, tastes and the secrets of beauty of Camila Cabello, the Cuban pop star who drives millions of fans around the world crazy

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao, known as Camila Cabello, since he left the Fifth Harmony (the girl band who made her famous at only fifteen years old) in the lyrics of her songs she tells herself, reveals her projects, the desire to find true love, ideas about American politics and her battle with the disease that has affected her for an entire year (from which she seems to have come out of it).

Proof of the fact that behind that young, sweet and sexy face there is a mix of talent and determination which is also the true basis of its success.

We present it to you with all the curiosities to know about her.

Age, height and special signs

Sources born on March 3, 1997 in Cojimar, Cuba, she spent part of her childhood with her parents between Havana and Mexico City.

Zodiac sign Pisces

Special signs weight 49 kg, height 1.57 m, long dark, smooth and bright hair.

Passions she loves fruit (especially bananas) and pizza, she loves to wear hair bows, her favorite cosmetic is mascara, but she always combines it with black eyeliner and white eyeshadow. It’s crazy for Demi Lovato, of which she has all the albums.

Talents he sings, dances, plays guitar and piano. She can read very quickly (it’s a skill she’s had since she was little) and has learned English on her own.

It is said that if she had not become a singer she would have been a dentist and at the age of seven she ate a worm.

Adolescence when she was 5 years old she moved to Miami, Florida, with her family.

Family his father’s name is Alejandro, his mother, whom he considers his greatest friend, Sinuhe. He has a sister named Sofia.

Before becoming famous in 2012 she auditioned for the second season of The X Factor USA with the song Respect by Aretha Franklin. After being eliminated as a solo artist, she returned to participate with the four girls with whom she then formed the band Fifth Harmony (Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei), obtaining third place.

Career

The break with the group after five years, on December 18, 2016, it was announced on social media.

A clash ensued, which was resolved with a statement by Camila.

“I was surprised to read fifth harmony’s statement, published without my knowledge. The girls were aware of what I had in mind because on the tour we had long chats in which we talked about the future.

Writing that they had just been informed by my representatives, they did not tell the truth: just as the other girls have stated individually talking about their next projects, I had thought of continuing my solo career, but I hadn’t intended to close with Fifth Harmony in this way».

Exordendo solo published two singles with which he reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100: I Know What You Did Last Summer (with Shawn Mendes) and Bad Things (with Machine Gun Kelly).

During a concert he left the stage while he was performing for an anxiety attack.

In this connection, he said: «For the whole 2016 I suffered from anxiety and was completely out of control. I woke up with tachycardia, with compulsive and negative thoughts.

I didn’t understand what was happening to me, I was scared. Now I have read many books on the subject and managed to solve my own problems. I realize, however, that many other people still have disorders related to the psyche and should not stigmatize them».

Dreams and desires of life: in addition to the career would like go around Europe with friends and fall in love with a Spanish boy.

Mission and ambitions: Concerned about U.S. policy, she wishes to raise awareness of other young people about the the issue of immigration.

“It’s very important for me to tell my fans that I’m an immigrant. a Cuban and Mexican mix».

Beyond music: since February 2016 he collaborates with Save the Children.

He created the t-shirt Love Only limited edition to raise awareness among its fans on issues such as equal access to education, medical care and equal opportunities for success for girls around the world.

Chapter boyfriends and social

Officially single, had a relationship with the singer of What About Love, Austin Mahone, before he lost his mind to Becky G.

At the end of the report the singer posted a photo on social media in which she spoke of loneliness and wrote: “I will only have you if you are sweeter than my loneliness”.

New loves: with the release of the song sung with Shawn Mendes everyone thought at the beginning of a new love story, denied by the two who admitted that they are just very close friends and that to join them is a great musical alchemistry.

On social media has a profile on tumbrl (nickname waakeme-up), Twitter (@camilacabello97) and Instagram (camila_cabello) which he uses very casually, but in a statement he admitted: «Social media often hurts too much: out of a hundred positive messages that you read, in the end it is only the negative one you remember».

Vices and habits (from social girl): he has slippers with the dragon and a great fear of the dark; she wore heels the first time at her audition for X-Factor and her favorite Disney princess is Jasmine.

The most successful songs

Career top four: in 2015 the duet with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, entitled I Know What You Did Last Summer it peaked at number twenty-one on the U.S. charts and eighteenth on the Canadian charts and received platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

In October 2016 he released a single with American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, titled Bad Things, which peaked at number 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and quickly went viral on social networks.

On January 25, 2017, it was released Love Incredible, song produced in collaboration with Norwegian DJ Cashmere Cat and producer Sophie.

On February 17th the new song by Cashmere Cat was released in collaboration with Camila, Love Incredible.

Last success: the video with Pitbull and JBalvin for Hey Ma, a song from the film Fast and Furious 8 (sung in Spanish and English versions).