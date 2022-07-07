everything you need to follow the summer trend

With the onset of summer, wardrobes and jewelry boxes undergo a colorful renovation where pearls of different tones take the leading role in your looks.

Fashion is cyclical. We’ll never get tired of saying it, or at least we’ll never get tired of seeing old trends (the ones we thought we’d never see again) resurface in all their glory in our closets.

Trends like DIY jewelry, which we are talking about today. Moreover, DIY rings are a sensation on social networks. A look at the mannequins in current shop windows, at catwalks or at street style itself confirms it: bracelets and necklaces made of various multicolored beads are back in trend!

Why fall for DIY jewelry?

Under its naive aspect, this type of jewelry returns, one more season, to be part of the summer trends of the moment. These jewels, which have been characterized by their DIY manufacture and their striking combinations for two years, offer more colorful spring and summer looks through their multiple, if not infinite, combinations. Just look at the latest looks from influencers or celebrities like Gigi Hadid.

Another positive aspect of this type of accessories is that they are very easy to make and it will only take you a few minutes to create them to your liking. You can even exchange bracelets, pendants and even rings that you have made with your friends. Yes, we are talking about those well-known friendship bracelets that you still keep in the jewelry box.

If you have never followed or practiced this activity, you are on the right subject or if, on the contrary, you want to recreate these pieces which not only adapt to your preferences and tastes, but are unique items, you you are in the right place! In addition, DIY jewelry, it must be said that it is super economical. Want to know more about DIY? Read on!

How to create DIY jewelry?

If you want to create your jewelry, you must start by finding the technique that inspires you the most. Braiding to make Brazilian bracelets, modeling with polymer clay, cold porcelain, beads, weaving, there are a huge number of different techniques for making DIY jewelry. There is also something for all budgets. Threads, ribbons, beads are generally the elements that you can combine with the greatest ease to create jewelry such as necklaces, bracelets and rings. For the creation of earrings or pendants, it can be more complicated, but even if you are a novice, the techniques can all be learned easily. In general, costume jewelry incorporates creative techniques that you already master.

What do you need to create DIY jewelry?

After selecting your technique, you will need some materials to create your DIY jewelry that you will easily find for sale online. Here is the basic material that will be common to all DIY jewelry creation techniques:

cutting pliers;

clasps;

rings;

jewelry glue;

pearls;

metal ;

leather ;

felt;

etc

Also, be aware that there are many books to learn how to create DIY jewelry. And if you don’t like reading, you can simply find video tutorials on the Internet.