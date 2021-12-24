everything you need to know

With the increase in infections and the Christmas holidays at the door, the risk of having direct or indirect contact with a positive Covid is high. What to do if this happens? The Ministry of Health has produced a guide with all the necessary steps, from buffer to self-isolation. Here’s what you need to know.

Contact with a positive: what to do

The first rule to know concerns the type of contact. There are two: low-risk contact, that is the one of very short duration (a greeting without physical contact, for example). In this case you don’t have to do anything, go on with your life as if nothing had happened. The anti-covid protocol is activated in cases of “close” contacts.

The Ministry of Health guide helps classify the type of contact. You will have had close contact in case your partner has the COVID-19, in the case of a handshake or a conversation at a distance of less than two meters without a mask of at least 15 minutes. It is also close contact with your neighbor traveling by train or plane, within two seats away.

Low risk contact

According to the latest update of the information produced by the Ministry, in the event of a low-risk contact no restrictions are needed to daily life. However, even if asymptomatic, nothing prevents you from carrying out one or more swabs, to be sure you have avoided the virus. There is a double exception to this general rule: the first is that the “low risk contact” has not completed the vaccination course for at least 14 days; the second is that the presence of the Beta variant was detected upon contact by sequencing.

Close contact

Once you are satisfied that you have had close contact, the quarantine is triggered. Also in this case a distinction must be made: if the positive is vaccinated for at least 14 days (with two doses of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, or one of Johnson & Johnson) then the quarantine to which one must undergo is one week.

If the positive is unvaccinated, or vaccinated for less than 14 days, the quarantine to which one must undergo will be at least 10 days. in both cases, a negative (antigenic or molecular) swab will be needed before returning to normal life. Healthcare workers who have had close contact with a positive who has completed the vaccination course for at least 14 days can avoid quarantine, but they will have to put themselves on a active surveillance, i.e. communicating the state of health to another healthcare professional on a daily basis.

The quarantine

Putting oneself in quarantine means staying at home, trying not to have close contact with cohabitants. Once you are isolated, the next step is notify your primary care physician, who will have to communicate the condition to the competent authorities, i.e. the Prevention Department of the ASL or ATS. To exit the quarantine you need a negative antigenic or molecular swab, after seven or ten days based on contact (whether vaccinated or not). Or, if you don’t want to swab, you have to wait 14 days, as long as you don’t have any symptoms.