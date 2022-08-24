Everything you need to know about arthroscopic knee surgery

During this procedure, small incisions are made to insert the arthroscope so that the surgery can be performed.

The arthroscopic knee surgery It is a non-invasive surgical procedure, in which a tiny camera is used to see inside the knee and be able to fully visualize the joint.

During arthroscopic knee surgery, pain can be controlled in three ways:Local anesthesia

The knee can be numbed with anesthetic medication and the patient may also be given medication to calm nerves and anxiety, however the patient will remain awake.

Spinal Anesthesia

It is injected into a vertebral space in the spine. However the patient will be awake, but he will not be able to feel anything from the waist down.

General anesthesia or regional anesthesia

The patient will be channeled into the operating room to administer medications, serum and anesthesia, the patient will be sound asleep and will not feel any pain.

Within this general anesthesia also enters the regional nerve block (blockade of the femoral or adductor canal). This is another type of regional anesthesia. The anesthetic is injected around the nerve in the groin. You will be asleep during the operation. This type of anesthesia will block pain, so less general anesthesia is needed.

Arthroscopic surgery in process

A cuff-like device may be placed around the thigh to help control bleeding during the procedure.

The surgeon will make 2 or 3 small incisions around the knee and saline will be pumped into the knee to inflate it. A narrow tube with a tiny camera on the end will be inserted through one of the incisions.

The camera is connected to a video monitor which allows the surgeon to see inside the patient’s knee.

The surgeon may place other small surgical instruments into the knee through the other incisions. He will then repair or remove the knee problem.

At the end of the surgery, the saline solution will be drained from the knee. The surgeon will close the incisions with sutures (stitches) and cover them with a dressing.

Candidates for arthroscopic knee surgery

Arthroscopy may be recommended in the following cases:

The meniscus is the cartilage that protects the space between the bones of the knee. Surgery is done to repair or remove it.

A damaged or torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) or posterior cruciate ligament (PCL).

Torn or damaged collateral ligament.

Inflammation or damage to the lining of the joint. This lining is called the synovial membrane.

Patella that is out of position.

Small pieces of torn cartilage in the knee joint.

Baker’s cyst removal. This is a swelling behind the knee that fills with fluid. Sometimes this occurs when there is swelling and pain from other causes, such as arthritis.

Repair of a cartilage defect.

Some fractures of the knee bones.

risks

Regarding anesthesia and surgery are

Allergic reactions to medications

Respiratory problems

bleeding

Infection

Additional risks of this surgery may include:

Bleeding within the knee joint

Damage to the cartilage, menisci, or ligaments in the knee

blood clot in the leg

Injury to a blood vessel or nerve

Infection in the knee joint

knee stiffness

Preparation prior to knee arthroscopy

You should not drink or eat anything for 6 to 12 hours before the procedure.

Medications prescribed by your doctor need to be taken with a small sip of water.

Normally you should wear a bandage over the dressing that was put on your knee.

Most people can go home the same day as surgery.

Your doctor will give you exercises to do, which you can start after your surgery. You may also be referred to a physical therapist.

Arthroscopy results

Full recovery after knee arthroscopy will depend on the type of problem that the doctor had to intervene.

For example, problems such as a torn meniscus, torn cartilage, Baker’s cyst, and problems with the synovial membrane are often easily repaired. Many people remain active after these surgeries.

Recovery from simple procedures is quick in most cases. However, you may need crutches for some time after certain types of surgery.

Your doctor will also prescribe pain relievers to take during recovery.