Everything you need to know about ATM fines

It changes everything for those who do not accept payments with ATM And credit cards: merchants and businesses will have a year to equip themselves with Pos and electronic tools or will suffer fines and penalties, even steep from 2023.

What are the penalties

This was established by the Recovery Decree approved in the Senate: but what are the measures for those who refuse to accept electronic payments even for a few pennies? The basic fine will be 30 euros plus 4% “ the value of the transaction for which payment acceptance was refused “. Under the crosshairs of the law all subjects who carry out the activity of selling products and providing services, including professional ones, who will not accept card transitions. The provision emphasizes how the obligation to” acceptance of payment cards is fulfilled with reference to at least one type of debit card and at least one type of credit card, identified by the brand of the circuit to which it belongs “, we read on Messenger.

Associations and traders in comparison

The news on payment by cards and ATMs was welcomed by consumer associations but challenged by merchant organizations. In the first case, satisfaction is given by the impulse “ the spread of electronic payments “that must be pursued” putting in place decisive choices to reduce commissions and costs for businesses and consumers “. To achieve this it is necessary to strengthen the instrument of the tax credit on commissions paid by the merchant” providing for the free of charge of the so-called micropayments “, he claims Confcommercio. Despite the satisfaction with the new measure, the association believes that “ aiming asymmetrically on sanctions and sanctions alone does not help the processes of modernization of the payment system, processes which are already in full development. We therefore ask Parliament and the Government for a change of course “ .

Who feels dissatisfied

Confesercenti is of the opposite opinion, which considers that “ the introduction of sanctions for those who do not accept payments in electronic money of any amount is completely inappropriate “. This is because the” weight “of commissions, especially on small payments, is still too high.” Precisely for this reason, more than one executive, in recent years, had promised a cut in commissions on micro-transactions. A ‘discount’ that has apparently been forgotten “, notes Confesercenti al Messenger.

“Finally we change”