Everything you need to know about bitcoin and the legal responsibilities of investing in crypto assets safely

There is a phrase that sums up very well the essence of investment in cryptocurrencies —and that moviegoers will catch at first—: “ambition without knowledge is like a ship in dry dock”. In other words, if we want to enter the world of cryptocurrencies in general and investment in bitcoin in particular, it is almost essential to learn about the “crypto” world.

We are not talking about becoming experts overnight, but yes acquire the minimum knowledge to understand the scope of our actions (or inactions) when we decide to move part of our conventional fiat money to the “cryptocurrency” or token dimension using a wallet (wallet) through a exchange.





If these concepts are not familiar to you, it’s time to start filling in the knowledge gaps as a preliminary step to enter the stormy sea of ​​​​investment in cryptocurrencies in general or in bitcoin in particular.

Exchange: Bit2me is the first recognized by the Bank of Spain

A cryptocurrency exchange is a virtual space in which actions of buying and selling cryptocurrencies are carried out. It is a key piece within the “crypto” ecosystem, where, depending on the type of exchange, the conversion of cryptocurrencies to “fiat” money can also be made (the one of a lifetime with which we buy and sell consumer goods in the world real). To give you an idea, Bitcoin appeared in January 2009 and on October 11 of that year the first bitcoin exchange was made – fiat money.

Bit2Me is the first cryptocurrency platform recognized by the Bank of Spain. Since last February 17, this exchange has offered virtual currency exchange services for fiduciary currency and custody of electronic wallets. Bit2Me was founded in 2014 in the context of decentralized finance (DeFi) that emerged as an alternative to traditional finance.





In this years, Bit2Me has built a platform with solutions and services that help individuals, exchanges, mining pools, token issuers, investment funds, governments and institutions to optimally access, trade and manage cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Wallet or cryptocurrency wallet

A wallet or wallet is an essential element to operate with cryptocurrencies. It is a software or hardware element where cryptographic assets are stored. That is, the public and private keys associated with our cryptocurrencies. Through these keys we authenticate ourselves against the blockchain who are in charge of carrying out operations that give life to cryptocurrencies.

If we lose these keys, either in a software wallet or a hardware wallet, we lose our crypto assets associated with that wallet. The same thing happens if the servers where our wallets are hosted are hacked. Bit2Me offers wallet custody services under rigorous and robust security measures. Responsibility for security is largely in the hands of users: if you lose your login credentials, you will have lost your assets.





Blockchain or chain of blocks

A cryptocurrency like bitcoin or ethereum is based on Blockchain technology. A chain of blocks for a certain cryptocurrency manages the cryptographic operations that are needed to keep track of the transactions made with cryptocurrencies. Mining consists of putting computing resources at the service of the blockchain to record the operations, in exchange for a “reward” in the form of cryptocurrencies after completing a transaction.

The mining pools they are platforms in which a mining job is “shared” among many users. Completing a reward-worthy operation may require entire data centers to complete in a reasonable amount of time. By dividing the work among many users, it is possible to complete it without having to invest heavily in equipment. When an operation is completed, the reward is split between users according to their contribution.





Mining farms are made up of tens, hundreds or thousands of high-performance teams exclusively dedicated to carrying out cryptographic operations for a given blockchain / cryptocurrency. BitCoin has been mined in this way for years. Ethereum continues to be mined both through farms and through pools, although in a few weeks it will no longer be viable.

How to trade bitcoins (and other cryptocurrencies)

Trading cryptocurrencies involves obtaining cryptocurrencies in the first place. In the early days, it was the users themselves who undermined. First the bitcoin, until the complexity of the operations took it away from the reach of home computers.

Another way to get hold of cryptocurrencies is, directly, through an exchange that allows you to buy them. Bit2Me includes the purchase of cryptocurrencies or tokens on its platform. For this we will have to invest a certain amount of fiat money if we do not come from the world of cryptomining or have received cryptoactives by some alternative method such as remuneration in the form of Bitcoins, for example. We always pass through our wallet correspondent.





Bit2Me even offers the possibility of buying cryptocurrencies in cash with its Tikebit service with more than 250 points of operation in Spain.

Fiat or fiduciary money: the one of a lifetime

Fiat money is money that represents a value that it does not intrinsically have. That is, a piece of paper that says “20 euros” is not worth 20 euros in itself. Its value is a convention, although it is a globally accepted convention. A gold coin worth a certain amount of whatever currency it is would be commodity money. Gold, meanwhile, has become a haven of value.

Bitcoin, for its part, could take the role of fiat money if it were accepted as such. The ultimate goal of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin was to be used as a decentralized currency without having to convert it into fiat money to use it in the purchase of everyday consumer goods. In some contexts it is done or attempted, as in the case of Elon Musk’s Tesla cars that, for a time, could be bought with bitcoins.





In any case, bitcoin is widely used in investment scenarios seeking profitability from purchase / sale operations or exchanges. Bit2Me allows you to work with this operation through its financial products.

Bitcoin taxation: yes please

A step towards the integration of cryptocurrencies in the normality of financial operations is the recognition by the Tax Agency of its existence and its procedures. In this waythe question about whether we have to pay taxes on operations carried out with Bitcoins has an easy answer: yes.

Going into detail, we see that this taxation is basically reduced to the case in which we have profits, either by exchanging cryptocurrencies or by exchanging cryptocurrencies for euros. In the IRPF we must record the profits obtained from the movements with Bitcoins. If there are no movements, even if the value increases during the year, we will not have to pay taxes.

VAT must be declared if consumer goods are purchased or services are contracted with a certain value in euros using Bitcoins in accordance with the corresponding VAT percentage. Mining does not need to declare VAT on what is mined.





And what about the Wealth Tax? Well, I wish we had to pay it: if we have more than 700,000 euros of assets, we will have to pay it. Bitcoins are included here. If we have 700,000 euros in bitcoin (this amount depends on the CA actually), they must be considered as heritage and taxed for it.

Bit2Me Academy: a complete source of knowledge

As you can see, trading with cryptocurrencies requires a solid knowledge base. Not necessarily extensive, but fundamentally robust to avoid making mistakes. From losing the keys to our wallet to not being clear about how to put our crypto assets in motion to start investing.

There are a number of other concepts like the token and utility token, such as B2M, which is Bit2Me’s own token. Or that of NFT or Non fungible Token, related to the concept of a token. It is necessary to differentiate between cryptocurrencies, which have their own blockchain, and tokens, which operate on third-party blockchains, generally Ethereum, and use Smart contracts to validate operations with tokens.





To acquire this knowledge we have resources such as the Bit2Me Academy, a portal with its own entity where we find courses and informative pieces on the crypto world and decentralized finance. Bit2Me Academy had in 2020 1.7 million student users from different geographies of the world. We have a practical dictionary, as well as didactic guides and courses where we can also obtain certificates after completing them.

The first step to invest in Bitcoin, or enter the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain is to know what they are, what they consist of or how they work and the relationship with other areas such as software development. Of course, there are risks and operating different sums in cryptocurrencies or crypto indices is subject to variables more unstable than those of the various stock markets.

That of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance is a phenomenon that is advancing step by step towards integration with traditional finance. A resource like Bit2Me Academy is an excellent starting point to jump on the bandwagon of this trend..