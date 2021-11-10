everything you need to know about Bitcoins

Published: Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – news editorial staff





ROME (news) – Created in 2009, virtual currency has now become known, appreciated and sought after all over the world

Bitcoin was born in 2009 by the hand of its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, although it is not certain that it is his name. We are talking about a virtual currency that does not have a central bank behind it that coins it. Its creation, therefore, is based on a network of nodes (computers) and on a very strong cryptography capable of making every transaction secure. In the next few lines we will see together everything there is to know about Bitcoin.

What is Bitcoin?



As anticipated, Bitcoin is a digital currency that bases its operation on a decentralized system, therefore not bound to the will of the central banks. We currently find almost 19 million Bitcoins in circulation, although this number changes every 10 minutes. The maximum production of Bitcoin, on the other hand, is already predetermined, and will reach 21 million. This is one of the substantial differences with traditional coins.

Bitcoin was initially born as an alternative payment tool. To date, in fact, some online stores allow you to pay with this (and other) cryptocurrencies. Over time, however, the market’s interest has shifted to another aspect of Bitcoin, namely its high volatility which makes it an interesting investment tool. In fact, Bitcoins can be bought, sold and traded.

How to invest in Bitcoin



We have said that Bitcoin can be bought, sold and traded. To do this, you can contact cryptocurrency exchanges, for example. However, also considering the current value of some cryptocurrencies, rather large capital is required to invest in this way. The profit is generated when you resell at a higher price than the one with which you bought the cryptocurrency.

The second way to invest in Bitcoin, as all the sites that deal with this sector remember, is to contact an online trading broker. In this case, through the instrument of Contracts for Difference (CFD) one does not directly enter into possession of the crypto, but only of a contract linked to it. To get a profit, in this case it is necessary to guess a bet, the one on the Bitcoin market trend (up or down).

This practice takes the name of online trading. This is a potentially profitable but extremely risky business. Some brokers provide tools to limit this risk (which in any case can never be eliminated). Among these we find the automatic trading systems. It is software that after entering some parameters, are able to open and close positions on behalf of the trader.

Equally important is the free demo accounts tool offered by numerous brokers. These are accounts for which there is no real money deposit, since they have been designed to allow the trader to understand the functioning of the platform, but also to learn the fundamentals of trading. All this until the moment of the right awareness of the trading risk. Without forgetting that knowing and knowing which platforms are most suitable for doing this type of activity is also of fundamental importance.