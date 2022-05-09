Everything you need to know about Candy, the crime drama starring Jessica Biel and based on true events

Just a few days ago we were talking about the premiere of HBO Max, The Staircase, and how crime stories based on true events were invading the small screen . The phenomenon is so strong that today -only three days after the arrival of fiction with Colin Firth and Toni Collette- a new name is added to that list.

Starring Jessica Biel and taking us back to the 1980s, Candy is a true story of female killers. . But while we wait for the confirmation of its local premiere through Star +, we tell you everything you need to know about this chilling criminal case.

Melanie Lynskey and Jessica Biel in Candy. Photo: Hulu

Taking us to Texas in 1980, the story centers on two friends . Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore are described as two typical suburban housewives who see their relationship change forever when Candy begins to have an affair with Betty’s husband. And the moment he confronts her, he ends up dying at the hands of the one she considered her best friend. .

Based on real events, the fiction promises to explore how the culture of the 80s in the suburbs of Texas affected the mental health of Betty and – beyond the actual outcome of the trial – the creators apparently wanted to maintain some ambiguity as to whether or not she was actually guilty.

Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery. Photo: Hulu

The two great protagonists of the series are Jessica Biel, who plays Candy Montgomery, and Melanie Lynskey, who plays Betty Gore. . Along with them, the cast is completed by Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza.

The creators behind Candy are Nick Antosca and Robin Veith, who -each of them- were behind great fictions such as The Act, Law and Order: SVU and Mad Men.

Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery. Photo: Hulu

Original production of Hulu, in Latin America we will surely be able to see it through Star + . Although the date is not yet confirmed, we must be attentive to the channel’s social networks. Defined as a miniseries, the season is going to have five episodes in total .

There are two trailers available on the official Hulu channel that very well present the mood of the series. Don’t stop looking at them!