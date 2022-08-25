Everything you need to know about Electronic Stability Control in new cars

Electronic stability control is designed to improve the stability of a vehicle and help you maintain traction on the road. This system currently uses computerized technology to detect when the car loses traction and begins to skid.

This is possible thanks to a series of sensors that are installed in the car to detect this type of situation. Usually, if your vehicle drifts from the direction you have been drivinga wheel brake will automatically be applied to each individual wheel.

Undoubtedly, this feature greatly helps vehicles and it is important that you know everything about its functions.

That’s why, here we tell you everything you need to know about Electronic Stability Control.

1.- Lateral acceleration

The lateral acceleration sensor is what detects the force and speed of your turns. This can also be combined with other sensors, but the lateral acceleration sensor is the one that detects if you are oversteering or understeering your turns.

2.- Prevention of fish tail

There is something called a fishtail which describes when the rear wheels of your car start to have reduced traction. This is how oversteer usually happens. This can happen if you drive on uneven surfaces, such as roads covered with ice, snow, rain, gravel, or sand.

Fortunately, the yaw rate sensor detects the direction of your vehicle and when a kick is about to occur.

3.- Steering wheel positioning

The steering angle position sensor is the vehicle’s way of knowing which direction it is trying to steer. Compare your direction to the actual direction the vehicle is heading.

If the sensor finds that the steering is off course, it tells the control module so, and then braking is automatically applied to bring the steering wheel back into position.

4.- Wheel speed sensor

The wheel speed sensor is a very important sensor that all other sensors really depend on. As this sensor detects the speed of your wheels, it will know how much braking power is needed in the given circumstances where you are losing the stability of your vehicle.

***

It may interest you:

How can you fix a seat belt that won’t return in your car?

What does the AMG mean in Mercedes-Benz cars