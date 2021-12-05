Everything you need to know about Ethereum ETFs

After the approval of the first Bitcoin ETF in the US, it is expected the approval of a similar ETF on Ethereum (ETH).

ETFs on Ethereum, USA vs rest of the world

As with Bitcoin, the ETF will most likely be non-based on physical ETH, but on ETH price futures contracts.

However this only affects the US market, because overseas it is different.

First of all, it must be said that there have been collateralised funds only in ETH whose shares can be traded on the stock exchange for some time.

Although the first such funds were collateralized in BTC, and thus reflected the price of Bitcoin, it wasn’t long before they were joined by similar funds collateralized in ETH.

In this sense, one of the most active companies by far is Switzerland 21Shares, which even in March 2019 put its 21Shares Ethereum ETP on the market with the ticker 21XE and ISIN CH0454664027.

This is di an ETP traded on several European exchanges, obviously including the Swiss SIX of Zurich, but also the Deutsche Boerse Xetra of Frankfurt, other German stock exchanges such as that of Stuttgart and Duesseldorf, in addition to the Austrian stock exchange in Vienna.

It has an AUM of over 558 million dollars, therefore it is certainly not one of the largest European ETPs, and entrusts the custody of the ETHs to Coinbase.

It is an ETP based on physical ETH, that is the very type that the American SEC insists on not wanting to approve.

The case of Canada

The ETF likely to be approved in the coming months in the US will not be based on physical ETH, but on ETH price futures contracts.

For this reason it is possible that ETFs that are traded on the Canadian stock exchange in Toronto, the sixteenth largest in the world, will continue to attract many investors.

Eg, the physical BTC ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange it was launched as early as February with considerable success, albeit lower than that of the Bitcoin futures ETF launched in October in the US. And over the following months, other ETFs have already been launched in Toronto, including ETH, apparently based on physical tokens.

Therefore already today ETH ETFs can be found on various markets, on both European and Canadian exchanges, usually based on tokens physically held by a secure custodian.

On the US stock exchanges, on the other hand, there are not yet, but there may be some soon, in the next few weeks or more likely in the next few months. However, they will not be ETFs based on ETH, but ETFs based on futures contracts on the price of ETH. However, given the enormous success of Bitcoin futures ETFs on the US market from the start, these too are likely to be highly successful.

Futures-based ETFs and the SEC’s stubbornness

The thing that investors like most about these ETFs is that they can invest in it using the platforms they already have in use to operate on the stock markets on which they already operate, being able to use them with a few simple clicks, without new registrations or activations. At that point, even if they are not based on physical tokens, but on futures contracts, they don’t have too much trouble using them.

However, it should be noted once again how anachronistic the SEC’s refusal to approve ETFs on physical tokens for US markets sounds. Given that these are by far the largest in the world, it seems almost absurd that they have decided to lag behind the others.