Everything you need to know about “False influencer”

On July 29 premieres on Star + “Fake influencer”a film that deals with one of the most current issues of recent years: the unthinkable extremes that someone can go to in order to become the next internet influencer.

A few days before the premiere, all the details about this unmissable story starring Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge and Negin Farsad.

“Fake Influencer” follows Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aspiring writer with no direction, no friends, and no love life who, in hopes of increasing her social media clout, fakes a dream trip to Paris to post on Instagram. . Just as the plan seemed to be working, Danni wakes up to the news of a terrifying incident in the City of Light that puts her strategy in check and leads her to inadvertently fall for the biggest lie she ever imagined.

Circumstances force Danni to fake a return from Paris that makes her a hero, connects her with a true survivor of a traumatic event, and opens the door to a love affair with the man of her dreams. However, when she seems to have the life and audience she’s always dreamed of, her facade begins to crack, and she learns the hard way that the internet loves a fall from grace.

CHARACTERS OF THE INTERNET AGE

On her bumpy road to social media stardom, Danni comes into contact with a handful of characters that every consumer of online content will instantly recognize. On the one hand, her path crosses that of Colin (Dylan O’Brien), a handsome and very cool influencer who works with her and with whom she falls madly in love with her. Elsewhere, she must deal with the misdeeds of Harper (Nadia Alexander), a feminist advocate who deals in the op-eds of legendary US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Finally, following her false return from Paris, Danni joins forces with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a true survivor of a school shooting turned activist against gun violence.

INTERNET PERSONALITIES

As Danni begins to gain internet fame, the story begins to focus on Colin and Rowan, who represent two paths to online notoriety that Danni could take.

Danni’s attraction to Colin is mostly superficial: He’s the influencer’s fast track to notoriety. “Colin has a false personality, he is dishonest, and he has no idea who he is,” says O’Brien. “He seems like a very talented boy, but none of that is true. He is that person who has an absolute lack of identity.”

Rowan, on the other hand, is a hurt, upright and honest person, because of the shooting in which her sister lost her life. She is more of an advocate than an influencer, someone who uses the internet as a weapon rather than a stage. “She knows that social networks can be used as a tool, but she feels frustrated because she wants to use Instagram and other social networks to do good and there are many people who use it for stupid things”Isaac says.

LAUGH AND REFLECT

As a social satire, “Fake influencer” not only does it promise to make the Star+ audience laugh with situations of pure irony, charismatic characters and plot twists, but it also invites them to reflect on addiction to social networks, the obsession with likes and the culture of cancellation , completely current issues that make visible a current collective trauma from which few manage to escape.

“The film delves into a theme that we are dealing with as a generation”Nadia Alexander says. “When you look at social media on your phone, you see kittens and influencers next to stories about terrorist attacks and coups, and then ‘buy this’ or ‘what to do to get thinner?’ It’s a constant overload of information.”

“FALSE INFLUENCER” premieres Friday, July 29, exclusively on Star+.