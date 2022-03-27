Everything You Need To Know About Margot Robbie’s Live Action Movie

Come on, Barbie, let’s party! The live-action approach to the story of the iconic line of dolls has been a long time in the making.

the Barbie the film was originally scheduled to be rewritten by little devil cody swindle Amy Schumer in the lead role. After the writer left the project, Cody opened up about the complications that came with trying to bring the iteration to life.

“He didn’t even produce an initial draft. I failed so badly on that project. I was literally unable to write a Barbie text. God knows he tried”, the Jennifer’s body screenwriter said screen crush in 2018. “To be honest, the timeline coincided with my writing Thulium. He was really overwhelmed at the time, and I think he was really just able to reach out and pull out something super personal. Look, I think the idea of ​​a Barbie The movie is super cool and I hope something gets in there and kills him.”

Months after Schumer’s casting was announced, the comedian will also be dropped, citing scheduling conflicts. The native of New York later clarified that there were creative differences that stopped her participation.

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” Schumer said. the hollywood reporter in March 2022, noting that he wanted the character to be an “ambitious inventor”, but was rejected.

the last comic standing alum alleged that the plan was for Barbie to invent high heels made of jelly. “I felt like I was letting my team down by not being Barbie,” Schumer admitted at the time. “The idea that that’s just what every woman should want, right there I should have said, ‘You’ve got the wrong girl.'”

After Schumer’s departure, margot robby took on the role of Barbie. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach he later joined to write the script and work behind the camera to bring the story to life.

Prior to production, Robbie joked during an interview with the hollywood reporter in 2020 that Barbie will be “what you didn’t know you wanted.”

Scroll down to find out all about the upcoming live action Barbie film: