Everything you need to know about Omicron, explained by the scientist who photographed it

AGI – The first “photograph” of the Omicron variant, which has been around the world, speaks Italian, and tells us a lot about the identikit of this new version of the Sars-Cov-2: it is much more changed than the Delta variant, and the mutations are concentrated on the spike protein, moreover in the area that most interacts with human cells.

A brilliant intuition, that of putting on paper, how to mark points on a map, all the dozens of variations of the Omicron and comparing the image to the similar one of the Delta. Professor Claudia Alteri, professor of Clinical Microbiology at the University of Milan and researcher at the Bambino Gesù, in the Multimodal Medicine area coordinated by Professor Carlo Federico Perno, where the project supervised by her, talks about it with the AGI.

“‘Photography’ is clearly a journalistic term – he explains – actually we noted the different amino acid mutations on the spike protein, which in this variant is the most changed. By inserting red spheres to indicate the areas with very high variability, orange for those with high variability, yellow to indicate medium variability, green for low variability and light blue with little variability. The gray area is the one that does not vary “.

An idea born “in the race”: “We were studying the Delta variant. – Alteri says – Until the day before we thought of drawing the image that we see today compared with Omicron. Then came the news of the new variant, and we decided to elaborate the map immediately variations. We arrived at the result on Friday evening, thanks to the sequences available from South Africa and the other countries involved (mainly Hong Kong and Botwana) “.

From the processed image it is visually deduced that the Spike of Omicron is much more mutated than the Spike of the Delta, already in itself very different from the original Wuhan strain, and it is precisely in the area of ​​the virus that allows us to bind our cells and against which, not surprisingly, the action of vaccines is concentrated.

An indication of greater transmissibility, compared to observation in the field, that is what happened in South Africa. “To date – explains Alteri – we can say that the speed with which the variant has replaced the Delta in southern Africa suggests its greater transmissibility, and the observed mutations go in the same direction: for this reason it was immediately defined by the WHO as VoC. , ie a worrying variant “.

However, the scientist points out, “today there is no evidence that allows us to categorize the Omicron variant as more dangerous from the point of view of the manifestation of the disease. The hypothesis that a more severe form of Covid-19 may derive from Omicron requires solid clinical and epidemiological evidence. It must be said that no variant that has emerged so far, including Delta, has led to a change in symptoms “.

And above all, he is keen to point out, there is no evidence that vaccines do not work: “At the moment, only hypotheses can be made regarding the efficacy of vaccines in their current formulation. In fact, we do not know if the set of mutations found in Omicron can affect vaccination efficacy and how much. For this we must wait for the data of laboratory. Even if the variant were to impact vaccination efficacy, this reduction can be stemmed with the third dose, which will allow antibody levels to cover the variant. Furthermore, adapting the vaccines to Omicron will not be a complicated process. “

In short, the appeal is to get vaccinated: “Extend the coverage as much as possible, and increase the third doses. The ‘updated’ vaccines, if needed, will still take a few months before being distributed, so in the meantime we need to protect ourselves with available and effective vaccines”.