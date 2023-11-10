Everything you need to know about the armadillo in Minecraft

Reflexes The Armadillo has been announced as the winner of the Minecraft Mob Vote 2023, with 42.4% of the votes, and will be added in update 1.21.

The Armadillo is a peaceful mob that players will encounter in the Savannah Biome and drops a special shield that can be used to create wolf armor.

Update 1.21 will also include a hostile mob called Breeze, Trial Chambers, and new blocks like Crafter, Copper Bulb, and Trial Spawner. The update is expected to be released in mid-2024.





It’s official! The winner of the Minecraft 2023 Mob Vote has been announced as the Armadillo. It’s an adorable and docile mob that players can’t help but fall in love with. This year’s vote, which ran from October 13 to 15, had the largest number of participants ever. More than 5 million players participated to fight for their favorite. There were some pretty tough competitors this year, including the Crab and the Penguin. The Armadillo won by a fairly wide margin, obtaining 42.4% of the votes! The Crab came in second with 32.5%, followed by the Penguin with 25.2%.

Some fans were disappointed with the results, but it is important not to lose hope. Players may remember the 2019 Biome Vote, which introduced some new and exclusive mobs, such as the Frog in the Swamp Biome. In fact, the Frog lost to the Mountain Biome Goats, but was then introduced into the game anyway! Therefore, there is still a chance that players will see their favorites appear in future updates.





Armadillo characteristics

The Armadillo is a sweet little mob with a comically large brown body and stubby legs. Players will be able to find him wandering around the Savannah biome, probably hiding in the tall grass and minding his own business. They are peaceful mobs, meaning they will not attack players. Instead, they will curl up into a ball if they get scared. How cute is that?

One of the Armadillo’s most useful features is the special shield it drops when killed. This can be used to create the long-awaited wolf armor. Since Horse Armor was introduced in version 1.6.1, players have been eagerly awaiting special armor for their beloved canines. This will act as an extra layer of protection for the wolves when fighting mobs together. There are also expected to be multiple color options, considering the many Horse Armor variations available. Regardless, players are very happy to finally have some new Wolf features and are excited to see how the developers will execute them.

While an official release date has not been confirmed, the Armadillo is expected to be added in the 1.21 major update, which will occur in early summer 2024.

This appears to be accurate, as the winner of the previous vote in 2022 was added in the 1.20 update in July of the following year. Of course, the developers can decide to add the mob earlier. So keep an eye out for any announcements!

What to expect in version 1.21

In addition to the Armadillo, several new features are expected to be released in update 1.21. In addition to the peaceful mob, there will be a hostile mob called Breeze. According to Mojang’s released videos, it appears to be a purple creature enveloped in a tornado-like wind that can knock players over and deal some damage. Interestingly, they jump instead of floating like their fiery Blaze counterparts. These will appear in the new Test Chambers that will be introduced in the same update. These Trial Chambers will spawn in a wave of mobs and reward players with loot once everyone has been defeated. While the potential of these chambers has not been fully revealed, it is confirmed that they will have a cooldown.

There are 3 new blocks confirmed, including Crafter, Copper Bulb and Trial Spawner. Crafter seems particularly useful as it automates crafting, using redstone to automatically create items from its own recipe database. This has huge potential for players to optimize their crafting and will likely be one of the most popular additions in the next update.

Remember, version 1.21 won’t be released until mid-2024, so developers will have plenty of time to add interesting new features. Some players are hoping for new biomes, as special attention has been paid to them in previous updates, but Mojang has not officially confirmed this yet. There is a lot of speculation from players about what will be added, but in the end, nothing is confirmed until official Mojang sources announce it.

Previous winners of the mob vote

The first mob vote was held in 2017 and generated excitement throughout the community. It was a fantastic way to get players to interact with the community and make decisions about how they wanted the game to evolve. Mob voting has become an annual occurrence, with previous winners being:

2017: ghost

2020: glow squid

2021: dissipate

2022: tracker

However, every vote always leaves some fans disappointed as their favorite is left out. Fortunately, there are several talented modders who create mod packs with a large number of mobs and features for players to add to their game. Some also wonder why the Minecraft developers can’t just add the 3 mobs to the game. However, this would ultimately take away players’ choice. Voting allows fans to participate and impact the game.

Ultimately, votes are always received with overwhelming positivity and enthusiasm. Now all that’s left to do is wait for this adorable new addition to the game in the Version 1.21 update!