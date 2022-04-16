Everything you need to know about the ‘Barbie’ movie with Margot Robbie

So far this 2022 has been great for the film industry with the release of films that have been waiting for a long time. And the best thing is that the trend will not go down for the rest of 2022 or the next few years. Among the most anticipated releases is, for example, the production of Barbie Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie.

The film was announced a long time ago, but it has barely been taking shape and some details have been revealed; among the most exciting, without a doubt, his cast. But there is also who integrates the production team, tentative release date and other details that make it one of the ones that have generated the most expectations.

So to have everything in order and map everything related to Barbiehere we leave you a summary of what you should know. Are you excited to see this installment in the hands of Gerwig, one of the greatest directors of recent years?

The Barbie Cast

As we mentioned, Margot Robbie is the protagonist of this film as Barbie, the popular doll. The Australian actress will share credits with Ryan Gosling, who will play Ken. Only of these two actors is it known which characters they will play, but little by little the others who will accompany them have been announced.

The first names that appeared among the cast, added to the protagonists, were America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell. As we mentioned, we don’t know what place they will occupy in the story.

At the beginning of April, it became known that Emma Mackey would join in an unknown role in Barbie. But this took everyone by surprise, because the protagonist of Sex Educations has been compared on several occasions for her physical resemblance to Margot Robbie. So it left some fans satisfied.

In these days the other batch of actors who will participate in Barbie. Is it so Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, and Emerald Fennell. The latter is important, since the Oscar winner for Promoting Young Woman He had already collaborated with Robbie, who was a producer of the mentioned tape.

Who writes Barbie?

In 2019 it was announced that the project of Barbie had already started with the script, which was entrusted to Greta Gerwig after is the premiere of little women. But it was not until 2021 that it was announced that she would also take over directing. The news was a surprise, since Gerwig has released two of the most popular films of recent years: Ladybird in 2017 and little women in 2019.

It was also soon revealed that Noah Baumbach would jump on the ship to co-write the story. Baumbach is an Oscar-nominated director and writer for productions such as Marriage Story.

Margot Robbie not only has credits as the protagonist, but also She will also produce Barbie in conjunction with her company LuckyChap Entertainment. In the movie too Mattel will be involvedthe toy company that owns the dolls, considered the oldest and most popular in history.

the other attempts

This is not the first time that an attempt has been made to make a film focused on Barbie, but it is perhaps the most solid and expected project of all, especially in the midst of a lot of productions based on toys like Lego, for example. But it was in 2014 when there was talk of a tape in the hands of Jenny Bicks of Sex and the City with Devil Cody and Amy Schumer in the title role.

When the comedian dropped the role, Anne Hathaway was added to the role. Then, everything was chaos, because Diablo Cody left the project. It was there that Olivia Milch, known for her work on Ocean’s 8, got on the boat. But nothing happened until Warner Bros. kicked things off with Greta Gerwig as writer/director.

the release date

Barbie It doesn’t have a scheduled release date yet. But it is expected to arrive in mid-2023. Now. Considering that several news related to the premiere have emerged in recent weeks, it is most likely that they will soon announce the estimated date for its release.