Everything you need to know about the Disney + series

Fans of the Star Wars saga are raving this week and have their hearts in turmoil, as many are enjoying the latest releases that have been released on Disney+ such as the series of Obi-Wan Kenobithe announcement of Ahsoka and especially the arrival of Andorespecially for some details that have come to light.

2 years of waiting and the pandemic pause that delayed the productions and launches of the different projects in the universe of starwars, but they are, little by little, catching up with everything. The story of Cassian Andor It is close to reaching the Disney + screens and this is the information we handle about it.

In the event of Star Wars Celebration He left Star Wars fans calmer and more satisfied as he provided the most anticipated news about all his new series. As well as a trailer, which provided a deeper look at the return of diego moon to the franchise in its upcoming prequel series of Rogue One, Andor.

Andor will have 12 episodes in its first season and it was already talked about that it would have a second, letting the fandom of this franchise breathe, now reaching the small screen. He will tell the previous history of the rebel Cassian Andor (Moon)which had a dramatic ending with Jyn ErsoFelicity Jones in the film Star Wars: Rogue One 2016. Andor will premiere August 31 on Disney+.

What the fans have as the greatest expectation with this series is that it recounts the first days of the rebellion, “as well as fill in the blanks on what drew Cassian to the galactic rebellion and how his point of view changed from a jaded and self-serving nihilist to a selfless but willing martyr to die for the cause,” revealed at the event.

