Everything you need to know about ‘The Dropout’, Amanda Seyfried’s series on Star Plus

Star Plus has several series options to watch with stars as big as Amanda Seyfried, check out everything you need to know about her new series, ‘The Dropout’.

StarPlus has quite striking and highly popular productions in its catalog such as How I met your father, or the recent Oscar-nominated film by Mexican Guillermo del Toro, the alley of lost souls. But, besides that, she also has other stars like Amanda Seyfried, in a gripping drama/thriller called The Dropout.

The Dropout tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried)the founder of Theranos (a startup that promised revolutionize medical services). An incredible plot that shows the vertiginous rise and subsequent fall of a woman linked to ambition, money, romance and lies.

It should be noted that the story is based on real events, specifically dthe podcast The Dropout presented by Rebecca Jarvis and produced by abcnews, premiered on the streaming platform Hulu on March 3, simultaneously with StarPlus.

Amanda Syfried in ‘The Dropout’



Also the actress of Mama Mia! is part of the list of producers, while the creative head is nothing more and nothing less than Elizabeth Meriwether, known for creating the sitmcom new-girlstarring Zooey Deschannel, as well as the screenwriter of Friends with benefits with Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman as protagonists.

The central question that the series of StarPlus throughout its 5 episodes: how do you achieve the youngest billionaire woman in the world lose everything in the blink of an eye?

The cast ends up being completed with Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, Lisa Gay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, and Michaela Watkins.